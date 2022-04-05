Becky Lynch Opens Up About Mental Health: The Biggest TV Stars In The World Also Doubt Themselves

Erick Redbeard made an appearance on the Wrestle Buddy podcast. During the show, Redbeard looked back on his time with the Wyatt Family during his WWE run (h/t Wrestling Inc):. Erick Redbeard on Bray Wyatt initially being a solo act: “I didn’t think we were going to get called up to the road,” Redbeard recalled. “We were told to our face that it was just going to be Bray, that us, me and Luke, wouldn’t get called up with him. Like that was just unfathomable and you know, we were, I was like, close to quitting. Like I had been in developmental for a few years. I wasn’t making [any money] at all. Like it’s kind of hard to support people when you’re making less than $750 a week. Like it was, it was, it was bad. It was a struggle.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO