Ewa Beach, HI

Attempted murder investigation underway after shooting in Ewa Beach leaves 2 injured

By Jonathan Jared Saupe
hawaiinewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHNN News Brief (April 5, 2022) An attempted murder investigation is underway after two people were injured, including one critically, in a shooting in a residential area in Ewa Beach...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

KHON2

Two arrested, charged on suspicion of burglary

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two people were arrested and charged on suspicion of a burglary in Nā’ālehu in Ka’ū. The burglary happened around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 31. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest...
HILO, HI
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
KGET

Coroner unable to identify 2 found dead in H Street home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Efforts to identify a male and female found dead earlier this month in a home on H Street have been unsuccessful, coroner’s officials say. Police found the two dead March 2 in the 500 block of H Street after receiving a suspicious circumstances call. Autopsies will be performed to determine how […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect in Merced homicide “on the run,” police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives are working to find a suspect in the death of a still-unidentified child found dead in a Merced residence Friday. According to Merced police, detectives met with Samantha Johnson, 30 of Hayward and mother of missing child Sophia Mason, after her arrest on a warrant related to “a child abuse incident that […]
MERCED, CA
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
KITV.com

CrimeStoppers: Bank robbery suspect has been captured

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- UPDATE: CrimeStoppers along with HPD have announced that the male wanted for robbery in the second degree has been captured. On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at approximately 3:30 PM, HPD located a 27-year-old male in the Mililani area and placed him under arrest. Charges are currently...
MILILANI, HI

