When the Astros open the 2022 season Thursday night in Anaheim, there will be just six players missing from last year's World Series roster. Yes, one of those players is a big one who's now cashing big checks in Minnesota as the Twins shortstop. The other absent position player - Marwin Gonzalez - wasn't much of a contributor and the only missing starting pitcher - Zack Greinke - wasn't expected to return for his age 38 season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO