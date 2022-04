Both Fallon and Oasis Academy softball teams saw mixed results last weekend with the Bighorns being the only victor. The Lady Wave had leads late in two of their three games at Fernley, only to see the Vaqueros come back and sweep the series: 8-5, 14-13 and 5-3. Oasis Academy shut down Pyramid Lake, 12-1, on Friday but lost the second game of the doubleheader, 30-7, at the East Richards field.

