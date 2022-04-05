This Could Be the World's Favorite Scent

If you’ve got a pet, it’s likely you have something cool that you use to either feed the pet, amuse the pet, watch the pet, track the pet, or travel with the pet. Well, the folks here at The Verge are no different: many have animal companions whom they feed, pamper, worry about — even obsess about — and totally enjoy.
When news comes out that a place like Wasserbahn Waterpark Resort closed, people immediately start to wonder what's going to happen to all of that cool stuff inside. Well, it appears that Backes Auctioneers & Reality has taken the reigns on that, and they'll be auctioning off waterslides, dump buckets, hotel room items, restaurant items, and more.
My party trick is knowing exactly which perfume someone is wearing when they walk into a room. Le Labo's Santal 33, Yves Saint Laurent's Libre and Byredo's Mojave Ghost are all firm favourites in London circles — but these scents aren't unique to us. On a trip to New York, those bewitching, all-encompassing notes of sandalwood, mandarin and jasmine followed me consistently through the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn, then on to Paris soon after. It proved one thing: once a perfume achieves cult status, it's entirely unavoidable. But why do we all want to smell like clones?
Loungefly has released another scented snack-themed ear headband, this time inspired by Mickey pretzels. We found it in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. The ear headband is made up of shades of light brown and yellow. The faux leather bow is dotted with white squares resembling salt. A Mickey pretzel...
A woman has revealed her surprise after she received a menu at a restaurant without the prices listed, while her boyfriend received one with the prices on it.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Abbie Chatfield explained how she went to a “boujee” restaurant with her boyfriend. When they sat down at the table, she was given a menu that didn’t include prices for any of the menu items. “So we’re at the boujee restaurant and my menu didn’t have prices on them,” she explained. “And he was like: ‘Yeah it’s expensive.’ And I was like: ‘How do you know...
If you've ventured into the esoteric world of spirituality, there's a chance you've heard about auras. Your aura — otherwise known as an energetic layer that you radiate — illuminates a color surrounding a person's body and other living things. Perhaps you've heard phrases like "Your aura is bright" or "Your aura is glowing" but aren't sure what that means, much less how to see it.
MADE FROM strontium sulfate, celestite is a crystal said to bring mental clarity to its owners. First discovered in the 1700s, the crystal is named after the Latin word caelestis - meaning heavenly or celestial. What are the properties of the crystal?. When it comes to celestite, spiritualists believe the...
The streets, alleys, paths and parks of our childhood leave a strong mark on us, with heretofore unsuspected benefits. A research team led by scientists from the Laboratoire d’Informatique en Image et Systèmes d’Information (LIRIS, CNRS/INSA Lyon/Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1) and the Institute of Behavioural Neurosciences at University College London has found that where people grow up influences their sense of direction in adulthood. From a diverse set of origins, from rural to cities of varying complexity, they had uneven skills in terms of orienting themselves.
Not only do octopuses have eight arms, they also have nine brains. To go along with all that gray matter, researchers were curious whether these smart creatures and other invertebrates have emotions. Whether octopuses, squids, and crabs are sentient beings is the subject of ongoing research in animal emotions. The...
Comments / 0