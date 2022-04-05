This Could Be the World's Favorite Scent

A woman has revealed her surprise after she received a menu at a restaurant without the prices listed, while her boyfriend received one with the prices on it.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Abbie Chatfield explained how she went to a “boujee” restaurant with her boyfriend. When they sat down at the table, she was given a menu that didn’t include prices for any of the menu items. “So we’re at the boujee restaurant and my menu didn’t have prices on them,” she explained. “And he was like: ‘Yeah it’s expensive.’ And I was like: ‘How do you know...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO