ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KJR 95.7 The Jet

The Is Washington's Cheapest And Most Delicious Steak

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318PK3_0ezyUNvZ00
Photo: Getty Images

A hearty steak dinner can often be a luxury, but you don't have to burn a hole in your wallet to get your hands on this cut of beef. Cheapism found the best restaurants serving budget-friendly steaks that are very tasty.

"These dining establishments go beyond a chain restaurant mentality and have a local history and rave customer reviews, from favorite local steakhouses that serve well-priced cuts with generous extras or steak-centric meals served family-style to more upscale steakhouses with noteworthy happy hours or specials offering savings off a pricey bill," the website explains.

The cheapest steak you can find in Washington is at...

Wedgwood Broiler !

Writers explained why they picked this longtime Seattle steakhouse:

"Since 1965, the Wedgwood Broiler, a Seattle landmark, has served up choice steaks such as a filet mignon in various sizes and prices, from 6 ounces ($16) to 16 ounces ($35.50). The 18-ounce "steak for two" offers top sirloin ($42.50), New York ($46.50), or filet mignon ($53) is served Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with a choice of soup or salad and a potato."

You can find Wedgwood Broiler at 8230 35th Ave NE in Seattle. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Click here to check out Cheapism's full list of affordable yet amazing steaks.

Comments / 13

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steaks#Seattle#Local History#Food Drink#Cheapism
The Infatuation

Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak’s concept is pretty simple: Make people wait in line, and then reward them with steak, peppercorn béarnaise, and unlimited fries. Like the now-closed Ikinari Steak and Le Relais de Venise L'Entrecôte, Skirt Steak pretty much only serves one thing. (Guess what it is.) For $28, you get a Bibb lettuce salad, sliced skirt steak (cooked rare, medium, or well-done), and unlimited French fries served tableside from a big copper bowl. There are no other ordering decisions to be made here, aside from whether you want to add drinks, a couple sides (like some very good garlic bread and cauliflower gratin), or a slice of blood orange cheesecake or chocolate tart from the roving dessert cart.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts for 4 Straight Days

We have already reached the part of March where March Madness turns into March disappointment in busted brackets. Krispy Kreme is celebrating brackets of all kinds starting on March 24. You can drop into your local Krispy Kreme, flash your busted or booming bracket, and get a little reward for, well, I'm not sure. Caring about brackets, I guess? No matter the reason, there's a free donut in it for you.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Outback Steakhouse Is So Cheap

In March of 1988, Outback Steakhouse opened up the doors at its first location in Tampa, Fla. (via Outback Steakhouse). Just a few decades later, the company has expanded into nearly 700 locations across the United States. With a meaty-heavy menu that focuses on several cuts of grilled and specially seasoned steak, Outback has amassed a reputation for hearty meals.
TAMPA, FL
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Italian Fast Food Chain is Coming to Town

Fast food pasta is coming your way.Homescreenify/Unsplash. When it comes to fast food, Italian likely isn’t the first cuisine that comes to mind. It certainly doesn’t have a strong presence currently in metro Phoenix, as the fast-food culinary landscape is dominated by burgers and tacos throughout the Valley. That, however, is set to change, as a national fast-food Italian brand has its sights on Phoenix, with plans to not only open one location by this fall but an additional seven within the next two years.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Why Ruth's Chris Steak House Is So Expensive

When Ruth Fertel mortgaged her home to buy Chris Steak House in 1965, she probably didn't expect to launch a culinary empire in the process. Following its transformation into Ruth's Chris Steak House in the 1970s, the New Orleans-based restaurant embarked on a unique path to become of the nation's top dining establishments. Visit any of the 100+ outposts around the U.S., and you'll find a consistent pattern of elegant ambiance, solid customer service, and a bountiful supply of premium meats grilled and seasoned to perfection. The herb-infused butter pat and heated plates (500 degrees, to be exact) have become signature parts of the experience.
Parade

23 Crazy-Good Ground Beef Casserole Recipes for Every Night of the Week

The reason everyone loves a casserole with ground beef is because a) they’re easy to make, b) they’re super cheap—a package of ground beef starts at $4.26 in most parts of the country—and c) they produce lots and lots of leftovers so you can stretch one recipe into several meals for lunch and dinner the next day.
RECIPES
Mashed

The 13 Best Meats To Cook In An Air Fryer, Ranked

The air fryer made its debut at the 2010 Internationale Funkausstellung exhibition in Berlin. Released by Philips, the innovative kitchen appliance was an instant hit. Indeed, it was so much so that IFA's organizers listed it in the top five inventions presented at the event (via Exnovate). Once you've used one, you can see how there are good reasons why air fryers have taken the culinary world by storm. They not only speed up cooking time but require a fraction of the oil used to deep fry food, making them a healthier alternative to traditional cooking methods (via Medical News Today).
FOOD & DRINKS
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
4K+
Followers
647
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy