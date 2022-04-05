ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction Colorado Musician Picks Up His 3rd Grammy Win

By Waylon Jordan
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A former Grand Junction resident and Colorado Mesa University graduate just scored his third win at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Kalani Pe’a’s album Kau Ka Pe'a marks his third time taking home the Recording Academy's award for Best Regional Roots Music Album. On Sunday, April 3, 2022, he took home...

