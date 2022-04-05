ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Episode 97: The Rise of Intralox with President and CEO Edel Blanks

By Rich Collins
bizneworleans.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIntralox is a global manufacturer of conveyor belts that is headquartered in Jefferson Parish with additional facilities located...

www.bizneworleans.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Loomis Exec Aritz Larrea Named President, CEO

The Board of Directors for Swedish company Loomis has named Aritz Larrea as the company’s new president and CEO, set to take the seat as of Aug. 1 this year, the company announced Sunday (March 20). Loomis works in cash handling. Since 2018, Larrea has been president of Loomis...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Zappos Names 14-Year Company Veteran Scott Schaefer as CEO

Click here to read the full article. Scott Schaefer, who took over as acting CEO at Zappos.com after the exit of Kedar Deshpande in December, has been officially named permanent CEO of the company, effective immediately. Over the course of his nearly 14-year tenure at Zappos, Schaefer has held numerous roles. Prior to serving as acting CEO, he had been VP of finance, which was preceded by multiple positions with financial, operational and strategic scopes at the company. Before joining Zappos in 2008, Schaefer was in finance roles at Davenport Wealth Management and Ernst & Young. “I am thrilled and honored to...
BUSINESS
WNEM

MyMichigan Board appoints Gregory Rogers as new president, CEO

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The MyMichigan Health Board of Directors appointed Gregory Rogers as the company’s new CEO and president. Rogers was the health system’s chief operating officer and executive vice president before the announcement made on March 15. “As a longtime leader and member of the MyMichigan...
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Jefferson Parish, LA
Business
WWD

Terry Boyle Joins Qurate’s Zulily as President, CEO

Click here to read the full article. The Qurate Retail Group, in its second major announcement on executive change in two weeks, has named Terry Boyle president and chief executive officer of Zulily. Boyle will report to and work with David L. Rawlinson 2nd, Qurate Retail Inc.’s president and CEO, to develop a new strategy for Zulily and return it to growth.More from WWDZadrian Smith on Styling at the Critics' Choice Awards and BAFTAsBerlin Fashion Week March 2022Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 BAFTA Awards “Zulily was one of the original pioneers of digitally native discovery-driven commerce. The model drives excitement and...
WEST CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intralox#Around The World
stpetecatalyst.com

Startup sues former execs, alleging conspiracy to drive company into bankruptcy

St. Petersburg-based startup Priatek has filed a federal lawsuit against its former executives, accusing them of stealing intellectual property and ultimately forcing the company into bankruptcy, among other allegations. The 54-page lawsuit was filed March 18 in the Middle District of Florida Tampa Division on behalf of Priatek investors. Priatek,...
BUSINESS
CNBC

The top 7 industries hiring for hybrid jobs right now, according to FlexJobs

After two years of working from home, some people have realized that they thrive in a remote environment, while others miss the office – but most people have decided that they want the best of both worlds. Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, spoke with over 10,000 knowledge workers in...
TechCrunch

Affirm is giving job offers to the ‘vast majority’ of Fast engineers

Per an email seen by TechCrunch and first obtained by Business Insider, Fast CEO Domm Holland said that his company’s shut down was a result of a lack of financial resources to continue operating the business. He also noted that the current environment has been “extremely challenging for high-growth tech companies.”
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Recruiters face fierce competition as the tech industry decentralizes from Silicon Valley

For tech industry recruiters, the gravitational pull of Silicon Valley is experiencing interference from cities more traditionally associated with the Mormon Church, a Will Smith party anthem, iconic American cars, and other things that have nothing to do with Mark Zuckerberg, according to a new report. The Tech Hiring Report...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

Kickstarter’s CEO stepping down in April

“I am so proud of the work we’ve done together,” Hasan writes. “Leading such a passionate, skilled, and dedicated team through intense moments of change, milestone victories, and complex challenges has been a humbling and rewarding experience.”. The executive spoke with Fast Company about the decision, citing...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Sandvik Coromant Appoints Head of Sustainable Business

MEBANE, NC — Camilla Nevstad Bruzelius, currently Deputy Head of Global Agenda Department at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, has been appointed Head of Sustainable Business at Sandvik Coromant as of March 21. As the new Head of Sustainable Business, Camilla’s main task will be to create and...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Paylocity promotes CFO Toby Williams to president, co-CEO

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) promoted Toby Williams to president and co-CEO, and Ryan Glenn to CFO effective immediately. Steve Beauchamp, who joined PCTY in 2007, will continue to serve as co-CEO and a member of the board. As president and co-CEO, Williams - who joined PCTY in 2017 as CFO - will...
BUSINESS
mycolumbuspower.com

Interview with the new President and CEO of Homeport, Leah Evans

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Recently Sean Anthony had the opportunity to speak with the new President and CEO of Homeport. Homeport creates strong communities by developing quality, affordable homes on a cornerstone of dignity, security and opportunity.
ECONOMY
Inside Nova

Prince William Chamber president, CEO announces retirement

Debbie Jones, the president and CEO of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the year. Jones has been the top staff executive for the business organization since June 2014 and before that served as president of the Prince William County-Greater Manassas Chamber of Commerce from 1993-2010.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ZDNet

Microsoft President of 15,000-person Digital Transformation Group, James Phillips, is out

Ten-year Microsoft veteran and head of its 15,000-person Digital Transformation Group, James Phillips, is leaving the company effective April 15. Microsoft Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie announced Phillips' departure -- for an unspecified "external opportunity" -- via email today, April 4. Phillips' departure, after an extended sabbatical, is just one of several moves happening in Microsoft's Cloud + AI division.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) Appoints Hull Xu As Chief Financial Officer

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMT(R) lidar solutions, today announced the appointment of Hull Xu, the company’s VP of finance and strategy, to the position of chief financial officer. Effective immediately, Xu succeeds Dr. Winston Fu, Ph.D., who will remain with the company as an advisor on strategic projects. Dr. Fu will also remain on the board of directors and become vice chairman. “Hull has demonstrated tremendous leadership and experience in finance and strategic matters since he joined Cepton,” said Dr. Jun Pei, Cepton’s co-founder, chairman and CEO. “We look forward to Hull’s continued contribution as he takes on the expanded role of CFO. We also thank Winston for his many contributions and look forward to continuing our work together on strategic projects. We will benefit from Winston’s guidance and experience as a member of Cepton’s board.”
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Amazon Alexa Fund, Alexa Startups Announce Venture Capital Investments For Black Tech Entrepreneurs

The Amazon Alexa Fund and Alexa Startups have announced the Black Founders Build with Alexa Program to support Black entrepreneurs. According to an Amazon release, the program is a four-month, remote program seeking 10 Black-founded startups located in North America that are driving innovation in voice, artificial intelligence, and ambient computing.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy