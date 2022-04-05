Episode 97: The Rise of Intralox with President and CEO Edel Blanks

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMT(R) lidar solutions, today announced the appointment of Hull Xu, the company’s VP of finance and strategy, to the position of chief financial officer. Effective immediately, Xu succeeds Dr. Winston Fu, Ph.D., who will remain with the company as an advisor on strategic projects. Dr. Fu will also remain on the board of directors and become vice chairman. “Hull has demonstrated tremendous leadership and experience in finance and strategic matters since he joined Cepton,” said Dr. Jun Pei, Cepton’s co-founder, chairman and CEO. “We look forward to Hull’s continued contribution as he takes on the expanded role of CFO. We also thank Winston for his many contributions and look forward to continuing our work together on strategic projects. We will benefit from Winston’s guidance and experience as a member of Cepton’s board.”

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO