Merrill, WI

Kate Goodrich kids donate to Merrill Food Pantry

merrillfotonews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the month of February, the students at Kate Goodrich Elementary School focused on kindness. To culminate...

merrillfotonews.com

moneytalksnews.com

5 Ways to Fill Your Pantry With Free Food

Most people know about food banks and food stamps. In 2021 alone, the nonprofit Feeding America distributed nearly 8 billion pounds of food through its food-bank network, and over 21 million households benefited from the federal food stamp program (now officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). But these...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Pleasanton Express

Drive-thru food pantry March 25

First Baptist Church of Jourdanton, 515 Zanderson Ave. (Hwy. 16) will distribute items from their food pantry this Friday, March 25. It is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.
JOURDANTON, TX
Sandusky Register

Food pantry receives support

BELLEVUE — A program at Bellevue’s food pantry, in danger of shutting down, received some generous donations that will keep it afloat. Last week, students and staff from Bellevue Middle School donated more than 2,000 items to Bellevue Fish & Loaves Food Pantry. Bellevue Mayor Kevin Strecker is...
BELLEVUE, OH
5 On Your Side

Mobile food pantry provides free fruits, vegetables

ST. LOUIS — A mobile food pantry program launched Saturday aims to provide free fruits, vegetables and non-perishable food items to students, their families and community members in the St. Louis area. The Bailey Foundation hosted its first Fresh Fun Market Saturday morning at Confluence Preparatory Academy north of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
Bay News 9

Food pantries strained as supply chain issues drag on

BRADENTON, Fla. — As food pantries struggle to keep up with demand, the supply chain issues affecting grocery stores are magnified for those who source food through donations. What You Need To Know. As food pantries struggle to keep up with demand, the supply chain issues affecting grocery stores...
BRADENTON, FL
KMPH.com

New food pantry opens to benefit students in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. — West Hills College Lemoore has opened an on-campus Golden Eagle Food Pantry that will provide students with groceries at no cost. The college held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, with a lunch for those who attended. We are looking to support students in and out...
LEMOORE, CA
Food Network

18 Best Easter Baskets and Treats for Kids

Williams Sonoma & Pottery Barn Kids Beatrix Potter Large Filled Easter Basket. Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn Kids teamed up with Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit stories for this fun and fluffy Easter basket, which comes with a Peter Rabbit teddy and an assortment of candies. The names Harry and...
KIDS
The Herald-Times

Volunteer Bloomington: Friend program, food pantry, city panels, wish list

Information and registration information for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org. Do you like to bowl? Are you in a bowling league or wanted to give it a try? Stone Belt has a friend for you! Stone Belt's mission is to prepare, empower, and support persons with developmental disabilities and their families to participate fully in the life of the community. Their friendship program pairs individuals with disabilities with community members to make friends and have fun. They currently have an individual looking for a friend to bowl with. Could that be you? This is an opportunity to meet new people, make friends, and have some fun. If you do not have experience in working with individuals with disabilities, that's OK, don't let your own fears or anxiety stand in the way of this opportunity. Volunteers are supported with training and must agree to an initial interview, background check, and driving record check. Contact Sarah McKenney at smckenney@stonebelt.org or 812-332-2168 ext. 153.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Reporter

Simmons Elementary School donates 10,000+ items to local food pantries

HORSHAM — Fifth grade students at Simmons Elementary School facilitated a food drive that collected 10,311 items to help with food insecurity during the pandemic and support three local pantries. Items were delivered on March 3 and 4 to Lehman Church’s Food Pantry and St. John’s Food Pantry, both in Hatboro, and St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Horsham.
HORSHAM, PA
Star News Group

Great Bradley Food Drive donates pounds of food to pantry

BRADLEY BEACH — The second annual Bradley Beach Food Drive, held last Saturday, ended with borough residents having donated more than 10,000 pounds of food and other in-demand items, including baking supplies and infant care necessities.  Led by the wailing sirens of fire trucks and ambulances, volunteers including Mayor Larry Fox, and borough council members Al Gubitosi, Randy Bonnell and John Weber, drove up and down the streets of Bradley Beach, picking up donations of food and other items left outside by residents.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
KX News

Food pantry feeds dozens of families in Center

The group of volunteers didn’t mind working to sort bags and distribute goods to help those deserving some proper nutrition. “It just makes me feel happy to give them something to eat,” President of Oliver County Food Pantry Laverne Hoffman said. Onions, carrots, apples, and milk were just some of the foods given away in […]
CENTER, ND
Urban Milwaukee

North Shore Bank’s “Bank on Kindness” Donation Program Raises Nearly $9K in Second Year of Supporting Food Pantries in Wisconsin

Brookfield, Wis. – North Shore Bank today announced the bank’s February community give-back program “Bank on Kindness,” along with its annual Race for the Hungry, raised a total of nearly $9,000 to support local efforts of Wisconsin non-profit hunger relief organizations. From Feb. 7 to Feb. 20, 2022 the public donated to the local pantries of their choice through the Bank on Kindness community-focused website created by North Shore Bank.
WISCONSIN STATE
JC Post

County authorizes money for Food Pantry Building Fund

Geary County Commissioners have approved the donation of $50,000 to a Building Fund for the Food Pantry. Commissioner Trish Giordano said the funds will come from over budget sales tax revenues from 2021. Giordano said the food pantry desperately needs more storage. "I volunteer down there one day a month...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Colfax County Food Pantry raising $6,000 for families

SCHUYLER -- The Colfax County Food Pantry went from feeding around 40 families per month to nearly 100 per week during the pandemic. While February saw 120 in the month, there are new challenges now. "There's a lot of empty shelves in the stores and now with transportation costs increasing...
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
1420 WBSM

Freetown Food Pantry Wants Your Prom Dresses

Imagine being a junior or senior in high school. You're over the moon because you've been asked to the prom by your dream date. You're excited for 10 minutes, until you realize the financial demands of this high school rite of passage. Prom dresses are expensive these days, even before...
FREETOWN, MA

