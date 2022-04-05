ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Cricket WAG Candice Warner shares candid photos and sweet tribute to husband David as they celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary: 'You are my world'

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Candice Warner shared a sweet tribute to her cricketer husband, David, as they celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, the cricket WAG wrote: 'Seven years married today and so many laughs along the way.'

'@davidwarner31 you are my world. I love you always and forever. Happy anniversary darling' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TfjS0_0ezyTc0Z00
Aww: Candice Warner shared a sweet tribute to her cricketer husband, David, as they celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary. Both pictured 

Alongside the caption, she shared a number of photos of the pair together, capturing them in private moments, enjoying one another's company.

David also replied, writing in the comments below, writing 'Love you darling' alongside a heart emoji.

In April 2015, Candice and David married in a star-studded ceremony at the picturesque Terrara House Estate winery on the NSW South Coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wucr8_0ezyTc0Z00
In an Instagram post shared on Monday, the cricket WAG wrote: 'Seven years married today and so many laughs along the way'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQUKv_0ezyTc0Z00
'@davidwarner31 you are my world. I love you always and forever. Happy anniversary darling' she added

They are now parents to three daughters, Ivy, six, Indi, five, and Isla, one.

Speaking to the Kinda Sorta Dating podcast last year, Candice admitted she'd actually met David 'a few years prior' to the couple getting together, and initially thought he was 'rude'.

'He had a girlfriend and I had just finished the City2Surf... I said to our mutual friend, "God, he's not very friendly!"' she recalled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JAd5l_0ezyTc0Z00
Wed: In April 2015, Candice and David married in a star-studded ceremony at the picturesque Terrara House Estate winery on the NSW South Coast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFyGH_0ezyTc0Z00
Changes: Speaking to the Kinda Sorta Dating podcast last year, Candice admitted she'd actually met David 'a few years prior' to the couple getting together, and initially thought he was 'rude'

Years after their inauspicious first meeting, Candice saw David on TV and decided to message him on Twitter.

David, who was away in England playing in the Ashes at the time, told New Idea magazine: 'We just started texting and Skyping. It was bizarre.'

The online friendship turned to flirtation, and Candice soon travelled to England to meet David and they began a real-life romance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yIRF3_0ezyTc0Z00
Growing family: They are now parents to three daughters, Ivy, six, Indi, five, and Isla, one. Pictured in December 2019 in Melbourne

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Most beautiful family addition': Sarah Palin celebrates birth of her EIGHTH grandchild as daughter Willow and her husband Ricky welcome their third baby, a son named Pace Banner

Sarah Palin has become a grandmother for the eighth time after her daughter Willow welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Pace Banner. The 58-year-old former governor of Alaska shared the family's joyful news on Instagram, where she proudly posted several images of her newborn grandson, while describing him as 'heaven on earth' and the 'most beautiful addition' to their brood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares sweet snap with husband to celebrate wonderful news

Miranda Lambert has had an incredibly exciting few months in her career, with everything from sell-out shows to awards. While the country singer is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, she is always supported by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and shared one particularly memorable picture of the pair celebrating her success back in October when she marked her induction into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candice Warner
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach's rarely-seen daughter shares sweet baby photos for joyous celebration

Amy Robach's daughter Ava melted hearts on Tuesday when she marked a special celebration with some adorable baby photos. The talented offspring shared several snaps on her Instagram Stories of her mom's stylist's little girl Oona in honor of her second birthday. Ava documented precious moments with the toddler, posting snaps from moments they have spent together throughout her life so far.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wag#Cricketer#Isla#New Idea
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Newlyweds who spent their wedding night in jail after the bride hit her own mother with a stiletto in mass brawl are now LIVING APART

A bride who spent her wedding night behind bars after attacking her own mother with a stiletto is now living apart from her new husband, MailOnline can reveal. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault earlier this week after the incredible wedding night bust up in which her new husband Eamonn Goodbrand and the best man, Goodbrand's brother, were also involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Bentley-driving pastor of TikTok 'cult' where Miranda Derrick's family say she is being held against her will along with her dancer husband

The pastor of a church that is now being described as a religious cult controlling TikTok stars has been pictured for the first time since the explosive claims. Robert I. Shinn is the founder of 7M films and is also a pastor of Shekinah Church in California. He has gained newfound notoriety after the family of one of his biggest TikTok stars Miranda Derrick claimed he was keeping her against her will in a religious cult.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Talk to Son's Wife After Prank

When does an in-law's intervention cross the line?. As if marriage wasn't hard enough, in-laws have been known to make it even more difficult. And this isn't just folklore, it's entirely proven by science as well. A research study, which followed hundreds of married couples over multiple decades, found that excessive intervention from in-laws in a couple's marriage could radically increase their chances of divorce.
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

330K+
Followers
28K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy