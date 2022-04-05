Cricket WAG Candice Warner shares candid photos and sweet tribute to husband David as they celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary: 'You are my world'

Candice Warner shared a sweet tribute to her cricketer husband, David, as they celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, the cricket WAG wrote: 'Seven years married today and so many laughs along the way.'

'@davidwarner31 you are my world. I love you always and forever. Happy anniversary darling' she added.

Aww: Candice Warner shared a sweet tribute to her cricketer husband, David, as they celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

Alongside the caption, she shared a number of photos of the pair together, capturing them in private moments, enjoying one another's company.

David also replied, writing in the comments below, writing 'Love you darling' alongside a heart emoji.

In April 2015, Candice and David married in a star-studded ceremony at the picturesque Terrara House Estate winery on the NSW South Coast.

They are now parents to three daughters, Ivy, six, Indi, five, and Isla, one.

Speaking to the Kinda Sorta Dating podcast last year, Candice admitted she'd actually met David 'a few years prior' to the couple getting together, and initially thought he was 'rude'.

'He had a girlfriend and I had just finished the City2Surf... I said to our mutual friend, "God, he's not very friendly!"' she recalled.

Wed: In April 2015, Candice and David married in a star-studded ceremony at the picturesque Terrara House Estate winery on the NSW South Coast

Changes: Speaking to the Kinda Sorta Dating podcast last year, Candice admitted she'd actually met David 'a few years prior' to the couple getting together, and initially thought he was 'rude'

Years after their inauspicious first meeting, Candice saw David on TV and decided to message him on Twitter.

David, who was away in England playing in the Ashes at the time, told New Idea magazine: 'We just started texting and Skyping. It was bizarre.'

The online friendship turned to flirtation, and Candice soon travelled to England to meet David and they began a real-life romance.