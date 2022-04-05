ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opa-locka, FL

Man Accused of Fatally Strangling Sister in Opa-locka

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly confessed to fatally strangling his sister at her Opa-locka home, authorities said. Daniel Alonso-Perez, 66, was arrested Sunday...

www.nbcmiami.com

CBS Miami

28-Year-Old Woman Arrested In Connection To Hialeah Stabbing

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Police have made an arrest in a Hialeah stabbing. Harlem Hernandez is now facing one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The stabbing, which happened Saturday, was initially believed to be an attempted robbery. During the investigation, police discovered it was actually a domestic dispute between the 28-year-old and her ex-boyfriend. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
HIALEAH, FL
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Baby Cino, 20-Year-Old Miami Rapper, Fatally Shot Moments After Release From Jail

A 20-year-old artist from the Miami area was fatally shot just moments after being released from jail. Baby Cino, the artist in question, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County last Wednesday. Per a report from the Miami Herald, Cino—whose real name was Timothy Starks—was picked up in a red Nissan. As the vehicle turned onto the Palmetto Expressway, it was hit with multiple gunshots, with both Starks and the driver (since identified as Dante Collins Banks) being struck.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man charged with allegedly strangling West Virginia juvenile

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges for allegedly strangling a juvenile female. According to the Ravenswood Police Department, authorities from the RPD and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unconscious female on Utah Lane. RPD officers say the they found the juvenile female with apparent scratches and […]
RAVENSWOOD, WV
People

Conn. Man Allegedly Mutters 'I Know What You Did,' Fatally Shoots Sister's Fiancé in Bed

Authorities in Connecticut have charged a 24-year-old man with murdering his sister's fiancé — and his sister claims she doesn't know what prompted the violence. In addition to murder, Deondre Linder has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, according to online court records.
CONNECTICUT STATE
truecrimedaily

California man's body found bound, handcuffed, and strangled

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man's body was found handcuffed and tied up in a room last week. According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, on Thursday, March 10, at approximately 5:29 p.m., Topanga Area Patrol Officers responded to the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard to a report of a "battery investigation." The victim had reportedly been found dead by the security guard and manager of the location.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

Police: Man chased into deli, shot and killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - There's been more gun violence in New York City. A man was killed in a shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook says the gunman chased the victim into a deli, and then opened fire. "He's open 24 hours, so it's like a magnet," one Crown Heights resident said. The lifelong resident is referring to the deli at the corner of Troy Avenue and St. John's Place as that "magnet." It has become one of the latest areas in Brooklyn at the center of a deadly shooting investigation. "I've seen drug dealings in there. People coming with paraphernalia and some guys...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Miami

‘Shot Her Like An Animal’: Family Devastated After Fatal Shooting At North Miami Beach Jewish Community Center

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man was arrested after he reportedly shot and killed his wife at a North Miami Beach Jewish community center. “He stabbed her yesterday. She left, she didn’t report nothing, and then she came here. He followed her and chased her down and shot her like an animal, like he was hunting,” said Aaron Batten, the victim’s first cousin. The family said Shandelle Harris, 30, was at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center with her 12-year-old daughter and mother for the young girl’s swimming lessons. Witnesses at the pool Sunday say they heard five gunshots and saw a...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man gunned down outside home in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday morning. The shooting was reported just after 6:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Northwest 152nd Street, just one block away from the Opa-locka city line. According to Miami Gardens police spokeswoman...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

