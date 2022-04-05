Arkansas the early favorite to win the 2023 National Championship

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

It didn’t take long for oddsmakers to move on to next season. This morning, the opening odds are out for the 2022-23 NCAA Championship. An SEC team is the early favorite to win it all and it’s not Kentucky. At BetOnline.ag, the Arkansas Razorbacks have the best odds right now at 10/1, with Duke, Gonzaga, and your Kentucky Wildcats close behind at 11/1.

2023 NCAA Championship Opening Odds

Arkansas10/1

Duke11/1

Gonzaga11/1

Kentucky 11/1

Houston14/1

Kansas 14/1

North Carolina14/1

UCLA 16/1

Arizona 18/1

Michigan 18/1

Texas 20/1

Baylor 22/1

Villanova 22/1

Alabama 33/1

Texas Tech 33/1

Auburn 40/1

Purdue 40/1

Tennessee 40/1

Creighton 50/1

Memphis 50/1

Oregon 50/1

USC 50/1

Virginia 50/1

Dayton 66/1

Indiana 66/1

Michigan State 66/1

Ohio State 66/1

Texas AM 66/1

Seton Hall 75/1

Xavier 75/1

Connecticut 80/1

Illinois 80/1

San Diego State 80/1

Wisconsin 80/1

Davidson 100/1

Florida State 100/1

Iowa 100/1

Miami FL 100/1

Notre Dame 100/1

Oklahoma 100/1

Rutgers 100/1

St. Louis 100/1

Syracuse 100/1

TCU 100/1

Florida 125/1

Louisville 125/1

Virginia Tech 125/1

Colorado 150/1

Colorado State 150/1

Iowa State 150/1

LSU 150/1

Marquette 150/1

Maryland 150/1

St Marys CA 150/1

Arizona State 200/1

Loyola Chicago 200/1

Mississippi State 200/1

Oklahoma State 200/1

Providence 200/1

St. Johns 200/1

Vanderbilt 200/1

VCU 200/1

West Virginia 200/1

BYU 250/1

St. Bonaventure 250/1

Wake Forest 250/1

Belmont 300/1

Kansas State 300/1

NC State 300/1

Utah State 300/1

Washington State 300/1

Wichita State 300/1

Boise State 500/1

Boston College 500/1

Butler 500/1

California 500/1

Cincinnati 500/1

Clemson 500/1

Georgetown 500/1

Georgia 500/1

Georgia Tech 500/1

Minnesota 500/1

Missouri500/1

Murray State 500/1

Nebraska 500/1

Ole Miss 500/1

Oregon State 500/1

Penn State 500/1

Pittsburgh 500/1

Richmond500/1

San Francisco500/1

SMU500/1

South Carolina500/1

Stanford500/1

Utah500/1

Washington500/1

Wyoming500/1

It’s not hard to see why the Razorbacks are the early favorite. Eric Musselman’s squad is coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances and brings in three top 25 recruits in five-star shooting guard Nick Smith, five-star small forward Jordan Walsh, and five-star combo guard Anthony Black. Missouri guard Trevon Brazile also joins the team and Jaylin Williams left the door open for a return as well.

If you’re curious, here are the opening odds for the 2022 NCAA Championship with the Final Four teams in italics. At the time, Kentucky’s odds of winning it all were 18/1, same as the eventual champion Kansas Jayhawks.

2022 NCAA Championship Opening Odds

Gonzaga 9/1

Baylor 12/1

UCLA 12/1

Florida State 14/1

Michigan 14/1

Ohio State 14/1

Villanova14/1

Alabama 16/1

Duke 16/1

Purdue 16/1

Kansas 18/1

Kentucky 18/1

Arkansas 20/1

Houston 22/1

Illinois22/1

Maryland22/1

Michigan State 22/1

North Carolina 25/1