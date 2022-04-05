Middle Tennessee State transfer Chaton Mobley to visit Ole Miss after receiving offer

Thomas McEwen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Middle Tennessee State graduate transfer Chaton Mobley was offered by Ole Miss on Monday. But it was a unique opportunity which was presented to the Knoxville, Tenn., prospect. New Rebels’ linebackers coach Maurice Crum extended the offer to the C-USA running back with the stipulation he would be joining the Ole Miss roster as a linebacker.

Mobley, who was recruited as a linebacker out of Fulton (Tenn.), eventually moved over to running back after his arrival in Murfreesboro back in 2017. On offense, the 6-foot-1, 232 pound athlete toted the rock 308 times during his career at MTSU, running for 1,428 and 13 touchdowns.

In high school as a defensive prospect, Mobley was a member of the Class 4A All-State team in 2015 and 2016 while also being recognized as all-region three straight years. He closed his prep career with 183 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 1,235 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns.

Mobley was named to the C-USA All-Freshman team in 2018 after redshirting his first year on campus.

The lower level running back converted to linebacker trend was started when Mark Robinson transferred from Southeast Missouri to Ole Miss and moved over to defense after running for 364 yards and four touchdowns during his time with the Redhawks. After sitting out 2020 due to NCAA transfer rules, he exploded onto the scene, earning a starting linebacker spot and making 91 tackles and three sacks last season for the Rebels.

Mobley will have one year of eligibility remaining. He is planning a visit this weekend.