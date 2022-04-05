ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Middle Tennessee State transfer Chaton Mobley to visit Ole Miss after receiving offer

By Zach Berry about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sw4gQ_0ezyQohu00
Thomas McEwen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Middle Tennessee State graduate transfer Chaton Mobley was offered by Ole Miss on Monday. But it was a unique opportunity which was presented to the Knoxville, Tenn., prospect. New Rebels’ linebackers coach Maurice Crum extended the offer to the C-USA running back with the stipulation he would be joining the Ole Miss roster as a linebacker.

Mobley, who was recruited as a linebacker out of Fulton (Tenn.), eventually moved over to running back after his arrival in Murfreesboro back in 2017. On offense, the 6-foot-1, 232 pound athlete toted the rock 308 times during his career at MTSU, running for 1,428 and 13 touchdowns.

In high school as a defensive prospect, Mobley was a member of the Class 4A All-State team in 2015 and 2016 while also being recognized as all-region three straight years. He closed his prep career with 183 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 1,235 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns.

Mobley was named to the C-USA All-Freshman team in 2018 after redshirting his first year on campus.

The lower level running back converted to linebacker trend was started when Mark Robinson transferred from Southeast Missouri to Ole Miss and moved over to defense after running for 364 yards and four touchdowns during his time with the Redhawks. After sitting out 2020 due to NCAA transfer rules, he exploded onto the scene, earning a starting linebacker spot and making 91 tackles and three sacks last season for the Rebels.

Mobley will have one year of eligibility remaining. He is planning a visit this weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

USM wins a back and forth battle over Ole Miss

JACKSON, Miss. — In a Top 25 showdown between to in-state programs No.18 Southern Miss makes the last run to defeat No.9 Ole Miss 10-7 in Pearl. USM is now undefeated against ranked teams and SEC teams this year. With their wins over Mississippi State and Ole Miss you can all them regular season state champs.
PEARL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Murfreesboro, TN
The Oklahoman

Toppmeyer: Want more Lane Kiffin vs Tennessee football? Texas, Oklahoma will improve SEC schedule format

Dwayne Byrd performed an exorcism before the Tennessee Vols played their 2014 season opener. Byrd, a longtime Vols fan, bought a house in Germantown, Tennessee, earlier that year that was previously owned by Ole Miss fans. So, Byrd went throughout his new home shaking an orange and white pom-pom while “Rocky Top” played on his phone to expel any lingering Ole Miss spirits.
GERMANTOWN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee State#Ole Miss#Tenn#American Football#College Football#C Usa#Oxford#Hottytoddy#Cmobb6#Mtsu#The C Usa All Freshman
KTAL

Louisiana Tech loses early lead in loss to Louisiana-Lafayette

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech squandered an early 6-1 lead, allowing seven runs in the top of the sixth inning in an 8-6 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette Wednesday night at J.C. Love Field. The loss ended Tech’s chance at a series sweep after defeating ULL 7-3 on Tuesday evening....
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa projected to meet Arkansas in the Music City Bowl by 247Sports

It’s never too early to start thinking about what a possible bowl destination might look like for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The projections are in from at least one writer. 247Sports’ Brad Crawford put together a spring practice edition of bowl projections for the 2022 season. Crawford has Iowa meeting the Arkansas Razorbacks in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. If this matchup comes to fruition, it would represent just the second all-time meeting between the two programs. Iowa won the lone meeting over Arkansas, 25-0, all the way back on Oct. 3, 1925. While it’s not a...
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy