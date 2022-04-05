Malachi Nelson’s On3 NIL Valuation soars to $358,000

Malachi Nelson is already a household name with many college football fans. As a Five-Star Plus+ quarterback, he made national headlines when he came full circle with his USC commitment four months ago. That commitment, along with an already strong brand, has allowed him to continually improve his On3 NIL Valuation as one of the most potentially profitable athletes in the nation.

The Los Alamitos (Calif.) High star now has an On3 NIL Valuation of $358,000. That figure is a $251,000 increase from past weeks. It is largely dictated by the market value that’s been increasing significantly with quarterbacks across the country.

For example, No. 1 ranked recruit and Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning has an On3 NIL Valuation of $1.6 million. Nico Iamaleava has seen a steady increase in his On3 NIL Valuation to $361,000 after his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers. Plus, five-star quarterback and No. 1 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola has also seen his On3 NIL Valuation skyrocket to $94,000.

What is the On3 NIL Valuation?

Along with the high On3 NIL Valuation, Malachi Nelson ranks No. 5 in the On3 High School Football NIL Rankings and 30th overall in the On3 NIL 100.

Malachi Nelson only trails Manning, Texas A&M 2022 Five-Star Plus+ receiver signee Evan Stewart, Jackson State 2022 Five-Star Plus+ athlete signee Travis Hunter and Iamaleava on the On3 High School Football NIL Rankings list.

The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The On3 NIL 100 is the first of its kind and the defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by market valuation.

Malachi Nelson has strong brand on social

Malachi Nelson has more than 61,000 followers on social media. He’s also diversified his social presence with 27,000 followers on Instagram and 25,000 on TikTok. He has an On3 Per Post value on Instagram of $1,200 and $595 on TikTok. The per post value on Twitter isn’t too shabby either at $588.

NIL experts expect to see Nelson’s social media presence and On NIL Valuation grow even further in the coming months. That is especially true once he starts the high school football season again and USC fans can see him play under the Friday night lights again. He also remains a big presence in USC’s recruiting efforts in the 2023 and 2024 classes, which will only further reinforce his following.

Malachi Nelson ranks as the No. 2 player in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 1 player in California.

On3 ranks Malachi Nelson similarly to others in the industry. He’s No. 2 in the On300 and also the top-ranked player in the Golden State, per On3.