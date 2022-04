MECHANICSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Mechanicsville has been without an outdoor warning siren for several months now, but one official said the siren will be working again soon. It’s now been two weeks since deadly tornadoes ripped through Iowa. The March 5 storms killed seven people, including two children. During that storm, the National Weather Service’s communication system malfunctioned, causing a several-minute delay in wireless emergency alerts going to people’s phones.

MECHANICSVILLE, IA ・ 20 DAYS AGO