Caleb Downs confident in new Ohio State coaching staff

By Jeremy Birmingham about 5 hours
 1 day ago
The country's top-ranked safety prospect continues to connect with Ohio State. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Ohio State has been a top school for Caleb Downs and the Buckeyes new defensive coaching staff has him confident about the future.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Coaching#Buckeyes#American Football#College Football
