Job openings neared a record high at the end of last year and employers are still struggling to fill positions. Getting hit up by a never-ending deluge of recruiter emails and contending with the fear that you’re growing slower or earning less than your peers can cause a lot of anxiety. Or maybe you’re worried that the phone isn’t ringing as you read headlines about everyone else getting pay increases or promotions. In any case, asking for what you want can cause a lot of anxiety. And moving jobs can cause a lot of stress.

JOBS ・ 7 DAYS AGO