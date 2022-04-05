Vote on banning flavored tobacco sales in Brunswick delayed

As the old saying goes, one person's trash is another person's treasure. Typically that phrase is used at yard sales as people are peddling old or used items that no longer seem useful to them. But there are other ways to get your hands on that next DIY project. For the super thrifty and creative, that may include looking inside dumpsters for something that was tossed away. But is it legal to dumpster dive in Maine?

MAINE STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO