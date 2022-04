As I walked into the Lebanon wrestling Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon, I came around a corner to see longtime Lebanon High School wrestling coach Randy Roark sprawled out in a chair in one of the backrooms where the coaching staff has meetings. When I approached Roark, he had a grin on his face. If you know Roark, you know the grin. He had announced his retirement to the wrestling team just hours prior at their annual end-of-the-year banquet. So there was the news that many expected but were hoping not to hear. The winningest coach in Lebanon wrestling history was calling it quits. He had announced his retirement to the wrestling team just hours prior at their annual end-of-the-year banquet. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO