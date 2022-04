An extended period of low activity has been found on a nearby star, and astronomers hope it will help explain why the same thing sometimes happens to our Sun. The Sun has an 11 year activity cycle, with solar flares and sunspots currently in the rising phase. It's been like that for at least 400 years, and almost certainly much longer – but from 1645 to 1715, sunspots almost vanished, an era known as the Maunder Minimum.

