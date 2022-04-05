ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-Clad 4-Piece Stainless Steel BBQ Tool Set

Food52
 4 days ago

Additional promotions do not apply to this item. Follow the scent of smoky BBQ, and you’ll be led straight to these all-star...

food52.com

Mashed

Costco Fans Are Raving About These Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

No offense to your great aunt's gorgeous collection of Gooseberry Pyrex, but even a brief binge on food YouTube will prove that many modern bakers prefer stainless steel mixing bowls over all others. A 2014 Cook's Illustrated article praises the silver-hued kitchen essential for being lightweight and easy to handle, making it ideal for mixing heavy ingredients or components of bakes, like doughs. The magazine also gives points to stainless steel bowls for their ability to conduct heat quickly and efficiently, which means they're perfect for making tempered chocolate in a double boiler. An article in the Vocal Media column Feast also notes the material's sturdiness and its power to keep food cold.
Food52

All-Clad Outdoor Nonstick Cookware Collection

Additional promotions do not apply to this item. What’s in a top-notch set of outdoor nonstick cookware? We’ll tell you. This fry pan and roaster are made to shine on the grill, all the way through cleanup. (We wouldn’t expect any less from the folks at All-Clad.) Both are built from heavy-gauge stainless steel—the kind that’ll resist corrosion and warping, easy. And to give you smooth sailing along the way: The interiors have a PFOA-free nonstick coating that’ll baby even delicate foods like salmon or scallops. Use yours with heat up to 500 degrees, and let those large perforations call in the smoky flavor. Then put on your mitts and reach for those handles—they’re oversized for no-fuss transfers.
Food52

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Deep Dutch Oven, 5.25QT

Additional promotions do not apply to this item. Your eyes don’t deceive you. That is a Le Creuset Dutch oven with extra-tall sides. The deep design gives you more insurance against boil-overs and—oh yeah—keeps evaporation at a minimum. (That means more moisture and flavor stay inside.) It takes up less space on the stovetop, too, all while still clocking in at 5.25 quarts. Then there’s all the usual perks: That cast-iron build heats oh-so evenly and retains heat like nobody’s business, while the durable enameled finish inside and out resists staining, chipping, and cracking. Meanwhile, the tight-fitting lid helps circulate steam, and the wide-loop handles make for easy liftoffs even when you’re sporting oven mitts. It’s metal utensil friendly, every-cooktop compatible, oven safe up to 500°F…we could do this all day.
Food52

Dreamfarm BBQ Tool Collection

We see your regular, run-of-the-mill BBQ tools, and we’ll raise you this nifty collection. Designed by the everyday problem solvers over at Dreamfarm, these accessories have perks that’ll make you stop and say: “Why didn’t I think of that?” First, there’s the Brizzle, a basting brush with a built-in scoop that can drizzle, too. Riding alongside: Meet the Chopula, a stainless-steel spatula that’s flexible enough for flipping, has a serrated edge for cutting, and scrapes the grill grates clean when all is said and done. Finally, there’s the Clongs, tongs that stay open or closed with a click, prick sausages, and sit up and off of dirty surfaces. (Those are great at scraping too.)
Food52

How to Make Your All-White Kitchen a Total Showstopper

Over the years, white kitchens have earned the (undeserved) reputation of being boring. Although they remain a classic choice for many designers and homeowners, the impression that they’re a “safe” or even personality-less choice still remains pervasive. Here’s the thing though: Like any design scheme or element,...
Food52

green enchilada sauce - homemade necessary or out of a jar ok?

The time honored principle of "fast, cheap, good: pick two" applies here. Basically with jarred or canned foods you are trading convenience for quality. Amusingly I recently watched an episode of America's Test Kitchen where they taste tested jarred pasta sauces. The winning sauce and other high scoring sauces ended up being expensive.
Food52

4 Surprising (& Very Practical) Uses for Your Cake Stand

If you haven't noticed yet, cake stands are ubiquitous in interiors photography. If you dropped onto Earth for an intergalactic romp and mined our spaces for anthropologic clues, you might imagine humans subsist solely on cake (well, you might not be totally wrong...). Our love for baked goods notwithstanding, our lifestyles are considerably more diverse. Yet there it is, on every still life table: a lovely mound of flour, butter, and sugar on an ornate pedestal.
Food52

The Absolute Best Way to Make an Egg Sandwich

In Absolute Best Tests, Ella Quittner destroys the sanctity of her home kitchen in the name of the truth. She's seared more Porterhouse steaks than she cares to recall, tasted enough stuffing for 10 Thanksgivings, and mashed so many potatoes she may never mash one again. Today, she tackles the egg sandwich.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Food52

Parisian Tea Gift Box

The tea cabinet is about to become the kitchen’s most popular destination. It’s all thanks to these gift boxes from French purveyor Palais des Thés, who travels the world and builds partnerships with talented growers to bring us next-level infusions. Each tea inside is designed to awaken the senses to a whole medley of flavors. (More on those over in Details.) Pick the set that speaks to you or the tea lover in your life most—we’re partial to those blends for the office.
Food52

Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Is What Dreams Are Made Of

A Big Little Recipe has the smallest-possible ingredient list and big everything else: flavor, creativity, wow factor. That means five ingredients or fewer—not including water, salt, black pepper, and certain fats (like oil and butter), since we're guessing you have those covered. Inspired by the column, the Big Little Recipes cookbook is available now.
Food52

Savor Deluxe Baby Keepsake Box

Walk with us down memory lane, won’t you? This special, deluxe-edition box is made to house all of baby’s most important keepsakes, from birth all the way to age four. Pull on the lil’ ribbon down below, and you’ll see what we mean. It opens up to reveal drawers, mini envelopes, files, and nooks for that first lock, tooth, sonogram, and favorite blankie (you know, the one that’s hardly a blanket now). Handy labels keep it all organized for future reminiscing, while book-cloth fabric makes it plenty heirloom-worthy. Yeah…they thought of every detail here.
Food52

Reduction and Deglazing for Chili (Seeking Advice)

Seeking help on a spicy mole chili recipe I have been making. How important is it to:. 1) Reduce a small amount of booze (1/2 cup dark beer, 1/2 cup dry red wine) if it is going to be put into a crock pot for 2-3 hours (versus allowed to boil in a deep skillet for 30 minutes).
Food52

How many cups of fruit mixture?

I have the fruit and alcohol mixture aging in my pantry for the past 2 years now (long story). It looks about 4-5 cups total (I'm eyeballing the unprocessed macerated fruit in my container). I think that you'll probably use ~3 cups for the half recipe. Black cake is dense and moist, like many fruit cakes.
Food52

Idlewild Floral Co. Dried Bouquets & Flower Stems

There’s nothing more joy-inducing than fresh flowers…except for dried ones that last much, much longer. Everything here was harvested at its peak and then taken through a natural preservation process to keep it looking its best for up to a year or more. Go for a bouquet if you want a ready-to-wow gift—those are arranged by Idlewild’s talented floral designers and come dolled up in pretty paper. Or? Snag the stems of yarrow, stirlingia, and poppy pods and create an extra-special arrangement yourself, no water or magic flower food recipe needed.
Food52

Wilder Mustard Quartet

Think of it as spreadable sunshine. These mustards from the folks at Wilder are made in small batches with natural ingredients, so you can expect nothin’ but bright flavor. Speaking of flavor, there’s four of ‘em to sample in the quartet: jalapeño, Dijonish, horseradish, and a truffle number you’ll only find in this set. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’ve got a barbecue to plan (and you know burgers and dogs will play a starring role).
Food52

How to Store Basil & Stop It From Wilting Immediately

It may be the herb that turns thick slices of mozzarella cheese and tomato into a Caprese salad, or what perks up marinara sauce, lemon cocktails, and grilled corn. Unfortunately, basil is also a ticking time bomb: The very second I buy it from the market, it slouches and slumps. Its arms are touching its toes before I even get it into my kitchen, and over the course of the week (if that long!), I inevitably watch the once-perky bunch lose the will to live. It pains me, the defeatist feeling that there’s nothing I can do to keep my basil alive. In the blink of an eye, a bunch of basil leaves will lose their vibrant green color and turn brown (or worse)
Food52

Lakrids by Bülow Selection Box

If you’re like us, you’ll want to share this chocolate-coated licorice with friends—strangers, even—from the moment you taste it. Thankfully, this box is made for exactly that. It has a selection of all the standout favorites from Danish confectionery Lakrids by Bülow, from salted caramel and coffee to passion fruit and white chocolate–raspberry. A tip from us: The Bronze and Gold are unusually hard to get your hands on…so maybe stash those away just for yourself.
Food52

Wheat Berry Salad With Radishes, Feta & Avocado

Wheat berries are chock-full of protein, fiber, and nutrients—and, hooray, they’re also delicious. Typically milled into flour, these hearty kernels can and should be cooked whole. With the bran, germ, and endosperm along for the ride, their nutty flavor and chewy, tender texture is a versatile foundation to build on. All you have to do is decide what colorful elements to pile on, then feast on easy, nourishing fare. Cook times vary depending on which variety of wheat berries you find: Soft wheat berries cook in about 30 minutes, whereas the hard variety will take closer to 90. Don’t worry—this is largely passive cooking, and can be done a few days in advance. In this preparation, I include my favorite fats: crunchy hazelnuts and buttery avocado, plus briny, tender feta. I love French feta for its salty-creamy lushness, but use whatever variety you adore or can readily find. A mix of radishes dazzles the eyes and adds crunchy oomph. Watermelon radishes are sweet, spicy, and just so colorful. Purple daikon is lovely, too, and great for anyone who prefers a sweeter bite. If you can only source conventional radishes, the dish will still be delicious—just slice some a little more thinly than others for varied textures. And if you’re tempted to make this but can’t score wheat berries, this recipe is adaptable to pretty much any other grain you can think of: couscous, farro, quinoa, barley, even rice. —Melina Hammer.
