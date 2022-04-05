All-Clad 4-Piece Stainless Steel BBQ Tool Set

Wheat berries are chock-full of protein, fiber, and nutrients—and, hooray, they’re also delicious. Typically milled into flour, these hearty kernels can and should be cooked whole. With the bran, germ, and endosperm along for the ride, their nutty flavor and chewy, tender texture is a versatile foundation to build on. All you have to do is decide what colorful elements to pile on, then feast on easy, nourishing fare. Cook times vary depending on which variety of wheat berries you find: Soft wheat berries cook in about 30 minutes, whereas the hard variety will take closer to 90. Don’t worry—this is largely passive cooking, and can be done a few days in advance. In this preparation, I include my favorite fats: crunchy hazelnuts and buttery avocado, plus briny, tender feta. I love French feta for its salty-creamy lushness, but use whatever variety you adore or can readily find. A mix of radishes dazzles the eyes and adds crunchy oomph. Watermelon radishes are sweet, spicy, and just so colorful. Purple daikon is lovely, too, and great for anyone who prefers a sweeter bite. If you can only source conventional radishes, the dish will still be delicious—just slice some a little more thinly than others for varied textures. And if you’re tempted to make this but can’t score wheat berries, this recipe is adaptable to pretty much any other grain you can think of: couscous, farro, quinoa, barley, even rice. —Melina Hammer.

