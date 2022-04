The University of Saint Mary has once again been recognized as one of the best schools in the country for military-connected students. USM earned a 2022-2023 Military Friendly designation from VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. The Military Friendly Schools list has set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the bes opportunities for student-veterans More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-23 survey, with 665 earning special awards.

MILITARY ・ 21 DAYS AGO