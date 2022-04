There’s nothing more joy-inducing than fresh flowers…except for dried ones that last much, much longer. Everything here was harvested at its peak and then taken through a natural preservation process to keep it looking its best for up to a year or more. Go for a bouquet if you want a ready-to-wow gift—those are arranged by Idlewild’s talented floral designers and come dolled up in pretty paper. Or? Snag the stems of yarrow, stirlingia, and poppy pods and create an extra-special arrangement yourself, no water or magic flower food recipe needed.

