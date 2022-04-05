ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redneck Fishing Tournament founder being honored for conservation efforts

By David C.L. Bauer
 1 day ago
A silver carp leaps out of the water during the Redneck Fishing Tournament in 2021 in Bath. (Redneck Fishing Tournament/Provi)

BATH — The founder of what is arguably the quirkiest fishing tournament in the state is being honored for raising awareness about the fight against the invasive species of fish the tournament targets.

Betty DeFord started the Redneck Fishing Tournament more than a dozen years ago. Anglers gather every summer in the community of Bath to see how many silver carp they can collect from the Illinois River.

She is being honored Wednesday by the Illinois Conservation Foundation. She will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame during a free online event featuring actor Nick Offerman. It will be streamed live at ilconservation.org .

“It’s a tremendous honor to get this recognition. From the beginning, this tournament has always been a community event. I’m thrilled and thankful that people are coming together to keep it going,” DeFord said.

The Redneck Fishing Tournament draws hundreds to see how many fish they can get to jump into their boats or that they can snag out of the air with landing nets. Silver carp, which have damaged the river's natural ecology, are frightened by passing boats and propel themselves out of the water and into the air.

The tournament will be Aug. 4-6.

