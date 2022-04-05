ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Rotary Club collecting food to help those in need

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 1 day ago
Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club members will collect non-perishable food items Saturday to help replenish supplies for The Salvation Army's distribution program. (AJ Watt/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club members will collect non-perishable food items Saturday to help replenish supplies for The Salvation Army's distribution program.

The collection will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at County Market, 1255 W. Morton Ave.

"Just purchase some extra cans of vegetables or boxes of oatmeal or pasta when you do your grocery shopping and, on the way to your car, drop those items off at our table," club President Jane Becker said.

A list of suggested food items will be available at the market, but most any non-perishable food is usable.

“We are especially aware that the Easter holiday is approaching and many of us will be celebrating with a meal with our families, but there are some in our community who could use a little help during this special time of the year," Becker said.

The club received 1,180 pounds of non-perishable food during last year's event.

