Tiger Woods: ‘I feel like I am going to play’ in the Masters

By Justin Terranova
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Tiger Woods is back. Again.

The five-time Masters champ announced Tuesday that he expects to tee it up at Augusta National on Thursday in what would be his first official tournament since suffering severe damage to his legs in a horrific car accident in Feb. 2021.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” Woods said Tuesday. “My recovery has been good. I’ve been very excited about how I’ve recovered each and every day, and that’s been the challenge. That’s why I came up here and tested it out for 27 holes—we played the par-3 course; Charlie couldn’t help himself. I was able to play 27 holes that day and at home testing it.”

Woods added he will play nine more holes on Wednesday before teeing it up for real.

“I’ve worked hard,” Woods said. “My team has been unbelievable. I’ve been lucky to have great surgeons and great PTs and physios that have worked on me virtually every day. We’ve worked hard to get to this point, to get to this opportunity to walk the grounds, test it out, and see if I can do this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMR9T_0ezyLRxm00 Tiger Woods practices around Augusta National on April 5, 2022.Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FkvzP_0ezyLRxm00
Tiger Woods and Fred Couples during a practice round at Augusta on April 4, 2022.EPA

It’s been a tough, tough year and a lot of stuff that I had to deal with that I don’t wish on anyone, but here we are, Masters week.”

Last week, Woods flew to Augusta and played a full practice round to see if his body could handle the wear and tear of walking 18 holes. He then came back Sunday to further his preparation for his first official event since the 2020 Masters.

Tuesday, he spent the morning on the driving range and in the practice area before meeting with the media.

“He looked phenomenal,” said Fred Couples, who played with Woods and Justin Thomas on Monday.

Woods, 46, had kept a cautious tone in recent months with talk of a return growing after he played in the 36-hole PNC Championship — aided by a cart — in December with his son Charlie. He had maintained that he would be unwilling to return until he felt he could compete against the top players in the sport. That time appears to be now.

“I can hit it just fine,” Woods said. “I don’t have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. It’s now walking is the hard part. This is normally not an easy walk to begin with. Now given the conditions that my leg is in, it gets even more difficult.

“You know, 72 holes is a long road, and it’s going to be a tough challenge and a challenge that I’m up for.”

Indeed.

Asked if he thinks he can win this week, Woods said, simply, “I do.”

