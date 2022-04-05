ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Shop the limited edition J. Crew x Liberty home collection now

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

If you’ve ever wanted to match your pajamas to your bed sheets , you’re about to be overwhelmed with great news.

Why do you ask? Because J. Crew has officially launched their limited-edition home collection.

In collaboration with the famed British print house, Liberty (est. 1875), J. Crew brings duvet covers , table linens, fun prints and more to the forefront.

“J.Crew and Liberty work closely on our seasonal prints within clothing items, so we were excited to extend that partnership into home pieces,” said Olympia Gayot, Head of Women’s Design at J. Crew. “Liberty’s prints are the essence of all that they do, and are so inspiring themselves, we wanted to bring this to life with the collection.”

Shoppers can also look forward to four various floral patterns that each posses unique personality.

“The beauty of this collection is that it can live beyond your home — bring the table pieces to your outdoor tablescape or let it inspire the flower arrangement, and use the bedding as a spring refresh,” said Gayot.

Keep reading to discover our favorite picks from the collection. To shop the entire J. Crew x Liberty line, click here .

J. Crew x Liberty Home Collection Favorites 1. Liberty X J.Crew Full/Queen Duvet Cover And Sham Set , $248 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P0kOV_0ezyLQ5300
J. Crew

Made with cotton, this duvet cover and sham set can transform your space into a floral oasis. The duvet cover measures 92″L x 90″W while the standard pillow shams measure 26″L x 20″W. You can also look forward to a 200 thread count and further prints.

Buy Now 2. Liberty X J.Crew Printed Set-Of-Four Napkins , $40 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uGiT_0ezyLQ5300
J. Crew

Adorn your tabletops with a hint of spring and a whole lot of beauty. These napkins effortlessly dress up both outdoor and indoor tables, making it unique to you and your style. Choose from an array of Liberty patterns.

Buy Now 3. Liberty X J.Crew Crib Sheet Set , $90 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNueS_0ezyLQ5300
J. Crew

Made of super soft cotton, this 200 thread count Liberty x J. Crew crib sheet will instantly liven up your baby’s room. Measurements are 52″L x 28″W. Additional prints are available.

Buy Now Other J. Crew x Liberty Favorites 1. Liberty X J.Crew Two-Sided Puzzle , $25 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVPGR_0ezyLQ5300
J. Crew

Get two puzzles for the price of one with this two-sided puzzle. Product dimensions are 20″L x 20″W completed puzzle size. Best of all, you can score 30% with code SPRING .

Buy Now 2. Libery x J. Crew Sleep Mask , $30 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Un0Ay_0ezyLQ5300 J. Crew

Embrace a full eight hours of sleep with the help of this gorgeous sleep mask. Best of all, you can match it to your new sheets!

Buy Now 3. Liberty x J. Crew Gathered Organic Cotton Camisole , $98 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5RCM_0ezyLQ5300 J. Crew

Perfect for the spring weather, this organic cotton cami features a gathered front, a tie back and an oh-so-cute floral print.

Buy Now

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty X#Limited Edition#British#Women S Design
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Carpets Were Before Using This On-Sale Carpet Cleaner

It's officially spring, which means we've finally entered into spring cleaning season. Whether you spend this time purging clothes you no longer wear or scrubbing out the grout in the bathroom, it's sure to be a productive time. And if this is finally the year you're going to tackle all the stains peppered across your rugs, you're going to want to invest in a powerful carpet cleaner.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Has an Abundance of Spring Home Decor for Under $50 — Here's What to Shop

Bring out the pastel colors, floral prints, and Easter decorations — spring is upon us!. Anyone who likes to seasonally decorate knows how those costs can add up, but luckily, Amazon has affordable finds that are tasteful and stylish. Plus, they can be used year after year. And spoiler: Seasonal decor doesn't have to mean bunny prints and things that say "spring" surrounded by cartoon-like flowers!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
purewow.com

The 14 Best Sofas for Small Spaces

You say tomato, I say tom-ah-to; You say tiny, I say…charming. But let’s not mince words: Your living space is, well, small—but regardless of how much square footage you have to work with, you still need a comfy spot to chill out with a glass of wine and binge-watch your favorite Netflix series. Good news: Our roundup of the best sofas for small spaces has everything from splurge-worthy leather numbers to wallet-friendly two-seaters—and (this is key) none of these picks will inhibit your ability to move freely around your living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TODAY.com

We found can't-miss deals on outdoor furniture and accessories, starting at $12

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

12 Best Things to Buy from Pottery Barn’s Epic Spring Warehouse Sale

No matter how you identify your decor style, Pottery Barn has proven itself a tried-and-true source for furniture and home accessories that anyone can get behind. We love the retailer because they consistently put out products with a luxury look and feel, all while maintaining reasonable price points — and right now, the fan-favorite retailer is having a can’t-miss sale on some of their best-selling furniture, bedding, decor, and more. From now through Mar. 30, the retailer is hosting a Spring Warehouse Event, where you can score up to 60 percent off home essentials for every style. Here are 12 of our favorite finds from the sale to get you started.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

We're Flipping Over Birkenstock's Beachy New Slides — & They're Less Than $40 at Nordstrom

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether or not you feel it already (and we’re definitely not feeling it yet!), summer will be here before we know it. With it comes longer days, water activities, and all the cute summer apparel we’ve been itching to break out after this seemingly endless winter. We’re already shopping to prep for the warmer months, and stocking up on everything from designer shades and sundresses to summer sandals — and on that last...
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Quietly Launched Two Huge Home and Kitchen Sales with Discounts Up to 73% Off

If you're in need of new kitchen supplies, fresh bedding, or other home essentials, now's the time to get them. Amazon quietly launched not one, but two huge events for the weekend: a Kitchen Essentials sale and a Home Essentials sale. Both comprise hundreds of markdowns on top-rated products from brands like KitchenAid, Farberware, Casper, Sabatier, Nutribullet, and more. Markdowns are up to 73 percent off, and deals start at $5.
SHOPPING
People

What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This March? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $11

Gardening tools, outdoor decor, spring break-ready sandals, and spring cleaning supplies are all trending — and marked down — at Amazon right now. Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts, which reflect the site's real-time shopping trends, are packed with deals on all kinds of seasonal items. Shoppers are flocking to on-sale Crocs sandals, Bissell vacuum cleaners, and Gorilla Grip gardening kneeling pads. Backyard gazebos and outdoor string lights have also skyrocketed in sales recently.
SHOPPING
Denver Channel

Give your garage door a major upgrade for just $15

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If your garage door could use an aesthetic update, there’s a...
LIFESTYLE
hunker.com

Le Creuset's New Color Is the Perfect Spring Shade

If you're looking to redecorate your kitchen for the spring season, you can easily do so with Le Creuset's new color: Olive. The warm, yellow-inflected hue, which is paired with gold accents on certain products, is the perfect way to bring nature's greenery into your home. The best part is...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
HOME & GARDEN
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy