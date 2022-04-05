Shop the limited edition J. Crew x Liberty home collection now

If you’ve ever wanted to match your pajamas to your bed sheets , you’re about to be overwhelmed with great news.

Why do you ask? Because J. Crew has officially launched their limited-edition home collection.

In collaboration with the famed British print house, Liberty (est. 1875), J. Crew brings duvet covers , table linens, fun prints and more to the forefront.

“J.Crew and Liberty work closely on our seasonal prints within clothing items, so we were excited to extend that partnership into home pieces,” said Olympia Gayot, Head of Women’s Design at J. Crew. “Liberty’s prints are the essence of all that they do, and are so inspiring themselves, we wanted to bring this to life with the collection.”

Shoppers can also look forward to four various floral patterns that each posses unique personality.

“The beauty of this collection is that it can live beyond your home — bring the table pieces to your outdoor tablescape or let it inspire the flower arrangement, and use the bedding as a spring refresh,” said Gayot.

Keep reading to discover our favorite picks from the collection. To shop the entire J. Crew x Liberty line, click here .

Made with cotton, this duvet cover and sham set can transform your space into a floral oasis. The duvet cover measures 92″L x 90″W while the standard pillow shams measure 26″L x 20″W. You can also look forward to a 200 thread count and further prints.

Adorn your tabletops with a hint of spring and a whole lot of beauty. These napkins effortlessly dress up both outdoor and indoor tables, making it unique to you and your style. Choose from an array of Liberty patterns.

Pair with : Tablecloth ($80) and set-of-four placemats ($50)

Made of super soft cotton, this 200 thread count Liberty x J. Crew crib sheet will instantly liven up your baby’s room. Measurements are 52″L x 28″W. Additional prints are available.

Get two puzzles for the price of one with this two-sided puzzle. Product dimensions are 20″L x 20″W completed puzzle size. Best of all, you can score 30% with code SPRING .

Embrace a full eight hours of sleep with the help of this gorgeous sleep mask. Best of all, you can match it to your new sheets!

Perfect for the spring weather, this organic cotton cami features a gathered front, a tie back and an oh-so-cute floral print.

