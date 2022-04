A baby girl finally received a heart transplant after waiting in a Chicago, Illinois hospital for 218 days. At the age of seven weeks, Elodie Carmen Baker was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, a rare heart condition, in August of last year. On 27 March, her surgery went ahead at The Heart Center at Lurie Children’s Hospital. “Our pregnancy was normal and we had an uncomplicated delivery and actually went home with Elodie,” her mother, Kate Baker, told ABC’s Good Morning America. “So she was with us in Minnesota at home for seven weeks and one night, she wouldn’t feed....

