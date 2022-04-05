ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I was drunk’: Neymar aims dig at critic after PSG goal

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has aimed a dig at one of his critics after scoring a sensational goal in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

In a 5-1 win over Lorient on Sunday, the 30-year-old Brazilian drove from his own half before playing a neat one-two with Kylian Mbappe and slotting a shot calmly beyond the keeper.

It was a superb moment from Neymar who has come under fire several times from the French press for an alleged lack of professionalism.

Back in March, RMC Radio reporter Daniel Riolo claimed that the player had been showing up “drunk to training”.

This was quickly dismissed by Neymar’s Brazil teammate Lucas Paqueta, who plays his club football at PSG’s rivals Lyon .

And now Neymar has had his own say, replying to an Instagram video of his goal against Lorient by saying: “I was ‘drunk’, that’s why it worked... as they say around there.”

His comments come after Paqueta responded to the allegations by saying: “It’s a total lack of respect, to say or transmit information that is false. Obviously, he didn’t comment on that, I believe it’s a lie.

“People talk too much and it ends up affecting us a little in a way, it’s difficult to filter all that. You can’t believe what people say... I believe Neymar is a great professional.”

Neymar has scored seven goals and provided a further five assists in 22 appearances for PSG so far this season.

He did not feature from the start of December to mid-February after sustaining a horrible ankle injury during a win over Saint-Etienne at the end of November.

Meanwhile, PSG are sauntering towards regaining the Ligue 1 title as they sit 12 points clear of Marseille with just eight games remaining.

