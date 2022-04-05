Christina Haack is married! 'Flip or Flop' alum weds realtor Josh Hall

Christina Haack and Josh Hall are officially married.

Less than seven months after they announced their whirlwind engagement , the couple has tied the knot, a representative for Haack confirmed to USA TODAY.

The reality TV personality's Instagram bio now reads "Christina Hall" and features infinity and key emojis next to her husband's name. TMZ first reported the nuptials.

"Christina on the Coast" star Haack, 38, announced her engagement to realtor Hall in September, almost a year after she and ex-husband Ant Anstead announced their separation. She and Hall first went Instagram official a few months prior in July, when she addressed fans' criticisms that she was moving on from her past relationship too fast.

Christina Haack is a married woman again. Getty Images

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," she wrote on Instagram. "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit. We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

On Sept. 18, 2020, Haack announced in a since-removed Instagram post that she and Anstead, host of the British car show "Wheeler Dealers," had "made the difficult decision to separate." They share one child, a 2-year-old boy named Hudson London Anstead.

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she said. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Their divorce was finalized last June and Anstead went on to go public with his romance with actress Renée Zellweger after the two met on the set of "Celebrity IOU: Joyride."

Tarek El Moussa, left and Christina Haack arrive at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, California. Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Haack was also previously married to her "Flip or Flop" co-host Tarek El Moussa , from 2009 to 2018. Haack and El Moussa share two children: daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. Last fall, El Moussa married "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young.

Haack and Hall's marriage isn't the only new thing in the reality star's life. She and El Moussa announced last month that "Flip or Flop" would be coming to an end after nearly a decade. The show, which first premiered in 2013, documented the duo as they turned eye-sore properties into stunning homes to later resell in Orange County, California.

Ahead of the series finale on March 17, El Moussa gave Haack a "special thank you" after launching the show together with a home video in 2010.

"A special thank you to @christinahaack for taking this journey with me. I think we did a pretty good job and I’m excited for what the future holds for both us and wish her nothing but the best," El Moussa wrote.

Contributing: Elise Brisco

