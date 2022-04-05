MindBridge, Equifax Canada Partner To Deliver Early Detection Of Synthetic ID Fraud

It happens to many of us at some point -- a monthly bill comes due but the payment doesn't go through because the funds aren't available on time. For a small monthly payment, such as a department store bill, it's an annoyance that could be resolved with a phone call (with a long waiting time to reach customer service). But for larger monthly payments that are more impactful to one's credit score, such as rent, mortgage, or student loans, a missing or late payment can be painful, not just for the delinquent payer, but for the company expecting the payment, as both sides strive to find a way to finalize the transaction -- often with a sizable late fee attached to it.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 14 DAYS AGO