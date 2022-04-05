ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MindBridge, Equifax Canada Partner To Deliver Early Detection Of Synthetic ID Fraud

By Akanksha Bakshi
 1 day ago
Equifax Inc's (NYSE: EFX) Equifax Canada and MindBridge have teamed up on an early detection solution for synthetic ID fraud. MindBridge's AI solution gives Equifax end clients access...

