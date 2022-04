There seems to be some back and forth going on between YNW Melly and his mom. From a phone call from jail, Melly gave some insight into his family's dynamic. "Man listen, everybody who entertaining that sh*t or whatever going on, that is not what it is, my mama be lying, my mama got anxiety issues, her a*s triggered bruh. She feel some type of way because she thinks my brother is supposed to be bigger," Melly started off. Melly spent the rest of the conversation praising his brother and confirming that his brother takes care of his business and finances. The rapper was adamant that whatever his mother alleged about his brother was not true.

