There is a light in Paw Paw at S Kalamazoo St. & W. Michigan Ave that has caused people to literally sit without moving for nearly a half hour and it's starting to get a little old. A local, Adrain M, said that he had been stuck at this light for 30+ minutes, and that it never changes and started to wonder if it was broken. Lights like these often operate off of an invisible laser that is posted up on the light across the street and pointed down at the road. When a car travels in the path of the laser it will send a signal to the light to change. But there may be something wrong with these.

PAW PAW, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO