Muskegon, MI

Tiki Boiz serving up island-inspired food along Lakeshore

By Julie Dunmire
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
You may have heard of the Island Boiz, but the Tiki Boiz in Muskegon are making a name for themselves along the Lakeshore.

Tiki Boiz started out in a tent in a parking lot, then a food truck.

Now, their first brick-and-mortar store is a place you'll pass on your way to the beach this summer. You'll find them at their hole-in-the-wall restaurant, just off Lakeshore Drive.

“We met in high school. At lunch,” recalls Co-Founder Maxx Archer. He and Shae Himber are no longer “tiki boiz” but tiki men.

“We were alternative kids,” says Maxx. “We were like, ‘Hey, we listen to the same music. We all like the same kinda stuff. We should hang out.’”

Ten years later, these best friends are serving lunch to a never-ending line of customers.

It’s a friendship-turned-business that happened a few years back with a food truck.

“Looking back now, it seemed well then,” says Shae. “Now we're like, ‘Whoa, this is well.’”

With their first brick-and-mortar store, they’re serving up Hawaiian food you won't find just anywhere.

“I lived in Hawaii for like six months," says Shae, who brought those flavors back to his hometown. On a daily drive, he found this place.

“We live right down the road from here,” says Shae “I drive by this place all the time because I go to the beach every morning. Just a morning routine: go to the beach, drive by, get the vibes. It's like, ‘Yes. Zen.’”

“I’ve had pizza here back in the day from the Old Hab’s,” Archer said.

Now, it’s furikiaki instead of red pepper flakes. But zen isn't how these two would describe opening a fast favorite in their town.

“We did a soft opening, which wasn't so soft," says Shae.

They sold out of food, which was a reoccurring problem. But it’s not one they're complaining about.

“We've had people in Grand Rapids post on our stuff. ‘Open one in Grand Rapids. Open one in Grand Rapids,'" says Shae.

To that, Maxx and Shae say you'll have to come check out their hometown — for now.

“I’ve seen the growth. And there's going to be more," says Shae.

If the food isn't enough to convince you, the vibes just might.

“Being on the way to the beach… like, we couldn't get better than that, I guess," says Shae.

See the items available on their menu here.

We’re told there is a secret menu too.

The Tiki Boiz say they've had to reduce their hours because of the demand they've gotten, saying it's all thanks to those who believe in them.

