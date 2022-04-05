Colorado Weather: Highest Wind Gust List Includes 103 MPH Atop Peak 8 At Breckenridge

DENVER (CBS4) – A powerful jet stream roaring over Colorado late Monday and early Tuesday produced powerful wind gusts in the northern mountains and foothills overnight. There have been some reports of damage including trees blown down at Winter Park.

RELATED: 100+ MPH Winds Reportedly Knock Down Trees At Winter Park

Here’s a list of wind gusts reported to the National Weather Service as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday. We could see even more high gusts through the day with many areas under a high wind warning through Tuesday evening. Fire weather is also a big concern for many areas along and east of the foothills.

103 MPH – 7 miles SSW of Frisco (atop Peak 8 at Breckenridge)

91 MPH – 1 mile ENE of Berthoud Pass

80 MPH – 1 mile NW of Loveland Pass (11,890 feet)

79 MPH – 4 miles ENE of Poncha Pass

76 MPH – Wondervu

76 MPH – NCAR Mesa Lab in SW Boulder

76 MPH – Westcliffe

76 MPH – Manitou Springs

75 MPH – 6 miles SSW of Colorado Springs

72 MPH – Nederland

72 MPH – Crisman

72 MPH – Sunshine Canyon (foothills near Boulder)

71 MPH – Floyd Hill and Interstate 70

70 MPH – Livermore

70 MPH – Tabernash

68 MPH – Buckeye

67 MPH – Dakota Hill (Gilpin County)

67 MPH – Red Cliff Pass

67 MPH – Interstate 25 and Buckeye Road

65 MPH – along Interstate 70 in Frisco

64 MPH – Georgetown Lake

64 MPH – Cheesman Reservoir

64 MPH – 3 miles SW of Swissvale

62 MPH – Aspen Springs

62 MPH – Jefferson

62 MPH – northwest Boulder

62 MPH – Interstate 25 and the Wyoming state line

61 MPH – near Marshall (Boulder)

61 MPH – Coal Creek Canyon

60 MPH – Genesee

59 MPH – Black Hawk

59 MPH – Salida

58 MPH – Highway 93 and 72 north of Golden

55 MPH – Meeker

49 MPH – Sunlight

46 MPH – Craig