Sunak and wife donate more than £100,000 to Winchester College

By Gavin Cordon
 1 day ago

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his wife have donated more than £100,000 to Winchester College – one of the most expensive private schools in the country.

Mr Sunak, a former head boy at the school, and his wife, Akshata Murthy, are jointly listed in the latest edition of the college magazine, the Wykeham Journal, as “Wykeham benefactors”.

It means that they have made donations to the school, including pledges, totalling more than £100,000.

These donations are made to help fund scholarships for children who would not otherwise have the opportunity to go to Winchester

Chancellor's spokeswoman

The donations fund bursaries for children whose parents would not otherwise be able to send them there.

The disclosure, reported by Sky News , comes at a time when Mr Sunak has been accused of being out of touch with ordinary families struggling with the cost of living.

He has faced criticism, including from some Tories , of not doing enough to help those on low incomes in last month’s spring statement.

A spokeswoman for the Chancellor said: “Rishi and his wife have donated to numerous charities and philanthropic causes for many years and will continue to do so.

“These donations are made to help fund scholarships for children who would not otherwise have the opportunity to go to Winchester.”

