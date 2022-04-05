COVID-19 daily update 4-5-2022

CHARLESTON (WVDN) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 5, 2022, there are currently 263 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,716* deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old female from Summers County, a 65-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, a 100-year old male from Grant County, a 91-year old female from Marion County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 75-year old male from Mercer County.

“We offer our deepest condolences as our state grieves more losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot is the most powerful way to prevent further loss of life to this devastating disease.”

*As part of ongoing efforts to improve data quality while maintaining timely reporting of COVID-19 associated deaths, a reverse death reconciliation process has been completed for calendar year 2021 by the epidemiologists at DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. This process looks at all the death reports received by DHHR to ensure the death was certified by the National Center for Health Statistics as a COVID-19 death on the death certificate. Of the 3,948 deaths reported in 2021, 122 (or 3.0%) have been determined not to be COVID-19 deaths and have been retracted from today’s dashboard. Additionally, 5 duplicates from 2021 were identified during the death reconciliation process and 3 additional deaths from 2020 were determined not to be COVID-19, and therefore were retracted from the dashboard. This means the deaths were originally reported to DHHR as COVID-19 deaths through a death report, but the death certificate later determined that the cause of death was not COVID-19.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (19), Boone (0), Braxton (0), Brooke (2), Cabell (20), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Doddridge (0), Fayette (1), Gilmer (1), Grant (2), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (3), Hancock (2), Hardy (1), Harrison (11), Jackson (2), Jefferson (13), Kanawha (12), Lewis (3), Lincoln (3), Logan (4), Marion (10), Marshall (1), Mason (2), McDowell (3), Mercer (19), Mineral (2), Mingo (3), Monongalia (28), Monroe (1), Morgan (5), Nicholas (4), Ohio (4), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (4), Putnam (20), Raleigh (6), Randolph (2), Ritchie (4), Roane (3), Summers (0), Taylor (3), Tucker (1), Tyler (2), Upshur (2), Wayne (5), Webster (0), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (8), Wyoming (4). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have now been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

