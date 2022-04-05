How to influence government policy: Five ways one person can make a difference

Influencing the policy making process is hard, changing or reforming it entirely is even harder. I’ve spent six years navigating the foibles and nuances of Westminster in my role as founder of Planet Patrol. When it feels insurmountable I always come back to this: It’s deliberately designed to be difficult. That is precisely what deters people from ‘interfering’. So, if you’re determined to take an issue you care about to the top, here are some ideas to build your case and get heard.

Be clear: Having absolute clarity on the policy outcome you want to achieve is critical. Find a way to make it specific and tangible, sharing clear outcomes and the benefit of implementation in both environmental and economic terms. Back any claims you make with stats and facts from reputable sources.

Respond to calls for evidence: Take part in these or public opinion consultations from the government on relevant issues. There are currently 71 open and all responses are considered before decisions are made. Sign up for email alerts every time there’s an update.

Build a support network: Essential personally and professionally. A like-minded community will keep you motivated and accountable, and professional allies like trade bodies, charities, NGOs, public figures and activists could help influence your goal by lending credibility, bringing awareness or growing your network.

Find the power: Research the power structure around the issue you’re addressing. Identify relevant policy and evidence leads in ministerial departments - LinkedIn and Twitter are good tools for this. Consider whether a regulator, constituent MP, local council or minister is the best option initially.

Work the (social) media: We are increasingly seeing the power of the media - in all its forms - as a tool to apply pressure that forces the government into action. If the more ‘professional’ channels are proving slow or unsuccessful (which, let’s face it, is often the case) or if you simply want to avoid courting the traditional system altogether and take a more direct approach, then getting key journalists to run stories can help get your cause noticed. Identify relevant voices across social media to amplify it too and consider setting up a petition or organising a protest if appropriate.

