How to influence government policy: Five ways one person can make a difference

By Lizzie Carr
 1 day ago

Influencing the policy making process is hard, changing or reforming it entirely is even harder. I’ve spent six years navigating the foibles and nuances of Westminster in my role as founder of Planet Patrol. When it feels insurmountable I always come back to this: It’s deliberately designed to be difficult. That is precisely what deters people from ‘interfering’. So, if you’re determined to take an issue you care about to the top, here are some ideas to build your case and get heard.

Be clear: Having absolute clarity on the policy outcome you want to achieve is critical. Find a way to make it specific and tangible, sharing clear outcomes and the benefit of implementation in both environmental and economic terms. Back any claims you make with stats and facts from reputable sources.

Respond to calls for evidence: Take part in these or public opinion consultations from the government on relevant issues. There are currently 71 open and all responses are considered before decisions are made. Sign up for email alerts every time there’s an update.

Build a support network: Essential personally and professionally. A like-minded community will keep you motivated and accountable, and professional allies like trade bodies, charities, NGOs, public figures and activists could help influence your goal by lending credibility, bringing awareness or growing your network.

Find the power: Research the power structure around the issue you’re addressing. Identify relevant policy and evidence leads in ministerial departments - LinkedIn and Twitter are good tools for this. Consider whether a regulator, constituent MP, local council or minister is the best option initially.

Work the (social) media: We are increasingly seeing the power of the media - in all its forms - as a tool to apply pressure that forces the government into action. If the more ‘professional’ channels are proving slow or unsuccessful (which, let’s face it, is often the case) or if you simply want to avoid courting the traditional system altogether and take a more direct approach, then getting key journalists to run stories can help get your cause noticed. Identify relevant voices across social media to amplify it too and consider setting up a petition or organising a protest if appropriate.

This article was originally published in The Independent’s Climate Warrior newsletter as part of Lizzie’s Dispatches. To sign up to the free weekly newsletter, written every Wednesday in turn by Lizzie Carr MBE, Dale Vince, Mitzi Jonelle and Mikaela Loach, visit our newsletters page or add your email to the box at the top of this article.

Politics
30Seconds

Concepts of Leadership: Leaders Undermine Their Own Authority When Words & Actions Are at Odds

Employees can’t help but grumble when the boss claims to value work-life balance, but then works well into the evening each day, firing off late-night emails with the expectation they be answered by morning. Their morale plummets and they start updating their resumes when managers insist on top-notch results from everyone – everyone except the managers themselves, that is.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Phys.org

New colleagues may be treated differently depending on attractiveness, gender

Skillset, experience, work ethic—and appearance? According to a new Penn State study, reactions to a new work team member may differ depending on the newcomer's attractiveness and gender. The paper, co-authored by Stephen Humphrey, Alvin H. Clemens Professor of Management in the Penn State Smeal College of Business, investigates...
PSYCHOLOGY
TechRadar

Getting data culture right and why it matters

There’s been a renewed focus on digital transformation over the past two years, driven in part by the pandemic. Whilst it was already on many organizations' agendas and a central component of their business strategy, the pandemic led to a significant need to speed up the digital transformation that was underway.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
US News and World Report

Q&A: Overcome Fear of Applying to Law School

Welcome to the latest installment of Law Admissions Q&A, a feature that provides law school admissions advice to readers who send in inquiries. If you have a question about law school admissions, email us for a chance to be featured in a future post. I'm a mother of four amazing...
EDUCATION
