Police: Stay Vigilant, Virtual Kidnapping Scam Going Around

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement would like you to stay vigilant, they say at least one incident involving a virtual scam is being investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said virtual kidnappers scour the web for targets by searching for social media posts.

Scammers then contact the “target’s loved ones claiming to have taken the target hostage.”

Police said family members are then coerced into paying a ransom quickly to ensure the target’s release. By the time the family members realize they have been victimized, the ransom money is gone.

Authorities would like you to know that these criminals can be very convincing, often representing themselves as members of drug cartels or corrupt law enforcement.

“Virtual kidnappers often push victims to pay them quickly,” authorities said.

Police would like for all South Floridians to follow the following tips and reminders:

• Never post news of upcoming travel dates and locations online.

• Have a “password” that family members can ask for in an emergency to confirm that a loved one is really in trouble.

• Never provide financial information to strangers over the phone.

• Never pay for anything over the phone with gift cards. This is a sure sign you are getting scammed.

• Never give personal, monetary, or gift card information to anyone over the phone, in a text, or an email.

Anyone with information about any crimes should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 305-292-7000.