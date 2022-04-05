Selena Gomez's Mom Admits Parenting Style 'Wasn't Working' During Struggles
"I was parenting her in a way that I needed to be parented when I was younger," said Mandy Teefey of her relationship with daughter Selena...www.newsweek.com
"I was parenting her in a way that I needed to be parented when I was younger," said Mandy Teefey of her relationship with daughter Selena...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0