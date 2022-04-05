Zelensky Tells United Nations There's No Difference Between Russia and ISIS
Zelensky said that the one thing that sets the Russian military apart from ISIS is that one is a member of the United Nations Security...www.newsweek.com
Zelensky said that the one thing that sets the Russian military apart from ISIS is that one is a member of the United Nations Security...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0