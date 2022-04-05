ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Elderly Man's Reaction to First Outing Since 2020 Warms Hearts: 'Pure Joy'

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The beautiful moment has been viewed over 400,000 times as the 83-year-old found out he would finally be going out for lunch with his...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
The Independent

Man who woke from 19-year coma to say ‘mom’ has died at age 57

An Arkansas man who spent nearly two decades in a coma before waking up and regaining his ability to speak has died at the age of 57.Terry Wayne Wallis died on Tuesday, according to an obituary first reported by The New York Post. Mr Wallis’ story became semi-famous in 2003 when a handful of news organisations, including CNN and the BBC, reported on his shocking recovery and revival.Mr Wallis was 19 years old when he and a friend, who was driving, were in an automobile accident that left him in a coma while the driver was killed. A second...
OBITUARIES
The Independent

Pregnant woman reveals reactions on social media to her ‘very big’ bump: ‘That can’t be one baby’

A pregnant woman has been documenting how big her baby bump is and shared some of the amusing reactions she’s gotten to it on social media. On TikTok, Brooke Luney posts videos of her pregnancy journey, as she’s currently expecting her sixth child. During a recent interview with Today Parents, the mom discussed how her “very big” bump has started a conversation, both on and off social media.“It’s extra noticeable because I’m 4-foot-11 and I have a short torso,” she said. “Strangers will stop me in a store wanting to know if I’m expecting triplets.”She acknowledged how people have...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living Facility#Covid#Facetime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

'I believed this doctor for my whole life': Minnie Driver, 52, admits it was a 'miracle' she fell pregnant with son Henry, 13, when she was 37 after being told she was 'barren' at the age of 18

Minnie Driver has detailed how a doctor told her she was 'barren' at the age of 18 before her 'miracle' pregnancy at the age of 37. The actress made an appearance on The Healthy Baby Show podcast, where she spoke about her pregnancy journey, including becoming a mother to her son Henry, 13, in 2008.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
863K+
Followers
88K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy