Hastings, MI

Teen pleads guilty to murdering Hastings 17-year-old with a crossbow

By Karie Herringa
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRKg7_0ezyGzWt00

A Barry County teen pleaded guilty to killing another teen with a crossbow.

Barry County officials say Patrick Gilmore pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder in the death of Lane Roslund.

RELATED: MSP: 17-year-old found dead in Hastings Twp. was killed with crossbow

Roslund, 17, was reported missing to the Hastings Police Department on Sept. 21, 2021. His body was found in a shallow grave a month later.

Police arrested Gilmore on charges of murder and concealing the death of an individual. As part of the plea deal, the charge of concealing the death of an individual has been dropped.

Barry County Prosecutor Julie Nakfoor Pratt said in a statement to FOX 17 that her office is asking for a sentence of life with no possibility of parole.

MORE: 1 arrested after MSP finds body believed to be missing teen in Hastings Twp.

“Our goals are justice for the victim, Lane Roslund, and the protection of society.”

Gilmore’s sentencing has been scheduled for May 25.

