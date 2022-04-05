ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in Data: The Price of Fashion

Today in Data, Ted Baker throws up the For Sale sign after failed Sycamore Partners takeover bids. Plus, Hypebeast’s SPAC deal is ready to...

pymnts

Today in Data: The Future of Buy Now, Pay Later

An Amazon and Affirm partnership brings buy now, pay later (BNPL) to the masses. Plus, banks can take the lead in the BNPL market by leveraging a customer trust advantage, and BNPL options are coming to Main Street businesses. Data. 52%: Share of U.S. consumers interested in using BNPL services.
WWD

Amazon Fashion Has Great Spring Style Deals on Top Brands Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Spring always feels like a fresh start — a time for emerging out of hibernation, jumping on vacation planning and refreshing your closet for an extra feel-good boost during any outing. Whether you’re in the market for tried-and true staples to build your foundational wardrobe or some bold, vibrant styles (after all, maximalism is here to stay), Amazon Fashion has a range of amazing options to choose from.
WWD

A$AP Rocky, Mercedes-Benz Team on ’90s-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. A$AP Rocky and Mercedes-Benz are teaming up for a ’90s-inspired fashion and merchandise collection. The rapper and the car manufacturer are joining forces for an apparel and accessories collection that fuses the former’s streetwear style with the latter’s well-known logo. The collection offers sweaters, hoodies, trousers, jackets, baseball caps and bags and ranges in price from $60 to $175.More from WWDPhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 CampaignAll the Looks From the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Red CarpetPhotos from Time's 2022 Women of the Year Red Carpet The collection takes a ’90s-inspired approach with pieces such as...
pymnts

Slumping Nike Faces $150 Sneaker Problem and Shift to Secondhand

Within the spectrum of problems facing retailers right now, Nike’s predicament of being the most sought-after and recognized brand in the world would seem to be a pretty good one. And yet, the $200+ billion athletic shoe, apparel and equipment maker finds itself in a bit of funk as...
sneakernews.com

The Nike Little Posite One “Aura” Is Available Now

As collaborators the likes of James Whitner’s Social Status help the Swoosh celebrate the Nike Air Penny line, the Oregon-based brand is also releasing solo efforts of footwear associated with Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway. The latest?: The kids’ Nike Little Postie One in “Aura” and “Worn Blue.”
FASHION Magazine |

A Virgil Abloh-Designed Footwear Collection is Here + More Fashion News

Plus, Valentino taps local bookstores for a new campaign and Lululemon debuts footwear. Off-White c/o Church’s presents designs by Virgil Abloh. When the world of fashion loses a great figure, any new discoveries of their ingenuity are as good as gold. And it seems that the late Virgil Abloh left a lot of special projects behind. This week, Abloh’s luxury streetwear brand Off-White announced the arrival of a footwear collection in care of Church’s, designed by Abloh himself. The genderless capsule collection made its debut at Paris Fashion Week last month and showcases Abloh’s affinity for reinterpreting classic designs with new references. And Church’s storied oxfords served as just the right base.
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
pymnts

Today in Retail: JCPenney Could Benefit From All the Attention on Kohl’s; Sytner Group Adds 3 MINI Dealers, Collision Center

Today in retail, PYMNTS research found seven out of eight store cardholders used those cards to make their most recent purchases. Plus, By Rotation fashion rental platform has raised $2.9 million in seed funding, and Macy’s new fulfillment center in North Carolina will handle 30% of its digital supply chain supply when it opens in 2024.
pymnts

Today in Data: The Changing Face of Retail

Inflation is making it tough for even high earners to move beyond paycheck-to-paycheck living. Plus, Amazon and Target unveil environmentally-friendly store concepts and Williams-Sonoma is pushing forward with its omnichannel shopping experience. Data. 3,420: Number of solar panels on Target’s first net-zero energy store in Vista, California. 185 tons:...
Sourcing Journal

New Fashion Incubator to Help Designers Hatch Their Plans

Click here to read the full article. Neiman Marcus Group has a first-look deal with brands nurtured in the new Stateless incubator. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal3 Black Denim Designers You Need to KnowKerby Jean-Raymond to Leave Reebok in March'Project Runway' Gives Bio-Based Faux Fur a High-Fashion Glow-UpBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
pymnts

Amazon Leverages Subscription Services to Narrow Walmart’s Food Lead

As Amazon looks to minimize Walmart’s 9-to-1 lead in grocery, the eCommerce giant is pushing its direct-to-consumer (D2C) food and drink subscription offerings. With a dedicated web portal, a range of cost-cutting promotions and targeted messaging around these offerings, the company is aiming to drive adoptions of its private-label and third-party box offerings, giving it a regular point of access to consumers’ homes. Through selling coffee, tea, snack and confectionery options, among others, the company can create an ongoing relationship with consumers, positioning itself in their food- and beverage-purchasing routines.
pymnts

Kohl’s Tries to Rally Investors Against Activist Takeover

Kohl’s is calling on its investors to reject a bid by activist investor Macellum Advisors to add new members to the department store chain’s board. “Macellum is attempting to take control of your Board with an inexperienced, unqualified slate,” the company said in a letter to investors released Thursday (March 31). “Six of ten nominees have never served on a public company board, and none have served on a retail company board of comparable size to Kohl’s.”
ZDNet

Google Cloud bumps up prices for some storage and data services

Google Cloud has informed customers it will be hiking up the prices for some of its infrastructure products from October 1. Google Cloud infrastructure VP and GM Sachin Gupta said the changes reflect the cloud infrastructure investments the company has made over recent years. "They are also designed to better...
pymnts

Today in Data: Retailers Expect Customer Loyalty Amid Growing Inflation

Today in data, workers’ favorite lunchtime spots are dishing out servings of “lunch-flation” two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet expects to benefit from consumers’ “trade down effect” as gas prices and inflation continue to stretch every dollar, and Tommy Bahama parent Oxford Industries expects consumers to continue paying full price for their desired brands.
Elle

Lululemon's First Ever Running Shoe Is Here and Available to Shop Now

If you thought your sneaker collection was at its peak, think again. Today one of the leading brands in athletic wear, Lululemon, is releasing its first foray into footwear with the brand's first-ever running shoe, Blissfeel. The launch comes after four years of research and testing, designed for the female...
