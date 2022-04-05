Today in Data: The Price of Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Neiman Marcus Group has a first-look deal with brands nurtured in the new Stateless incubator. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal3 Black Denim Designers You Need to KnowKerby Jean-Raymond to Leave Reebok in March'Project Runway' Gives Bio-Based Faux Fur a High-Fashion Glow-UpBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 16 DAYS AGO