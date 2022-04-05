Thomas Rhett and His Wife Lauren Akins Have Known Each Other Since Childhood! Meet His Spouse

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

There is no sweeter love story than the one shared by Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins. The pair have known each other since they were kids, which has been the perfect foundation for their blossoming relationship over the years. The lovebirds started a beautiful family together that is there to celebrate all of his incredible achievements in the world of country music.

“We dated once when we were 15, and it didn’t work out. We dated for like six months,” the Grammy nominee told Taste of Country in September 2012. “We remained best friends even after we broke up. We both dated other people for like five years. When I heard that she had ended her other relationship — this was last spring — I moved in for the kill. We kissed, and that was it. We dated for probably six months, and we got engaged last December, around Christmas time.”

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Thomas proposed to his childhood sweetheart in a restaurant where they danced to “The Way You Look Tonight” and were surrounded by family and friends. After their October 2012 nuptials, Lauren joined her hubby on the road as he continued to lead sold-out shows all over the world.

His love for his wife led him to write the romantic song “Die a Happy Man.” The song won all but two awards it was nominated for, and warmed fans’ hearts with the adorable music video featuring the happy couple. After they got married, Thomas and Lauren decided that they wanted to start a family. In 2016, she took a mission trip to Uganda where she met a little girl named Willa in a children’s home.

“She was a total orphan and didn’t have any biological relatives, no one. Her life was going to be at the children’s home unless someone else tried to give her a home,” the nursing school graduate told People in May 2017. “So I thought, ‘We need to find her a home.’ I thought we’d be the helpers — and then Thomas Rhett said, ‘We’ll do it!’”

While the couple worked on bringing their daughter, Willa, to the U.S., Lauren found out she was pregnant. They were able to bring their little one home from Uganda in May 2017, just a few months before Lauren gave birth to their daughter Ada in August 2017.

Their third daughter, Lennon, was born in February 2020, followed by the birth of their fourth daughter, Lillie, who was born in November 2021. Since becoming parents to four beautiful daughters, Thomas has shared nothing but praise for his wife.

“My wife moms with such patience and with such grace without ever asking for anything in return, and I feel like our kids just watch Lauren be superwoman and they want to help her and they want to love on her,” he told E! News in March 2022. “My wife is one of the most loving human beings in the world and has one of the kindest hearts that I know. I’m already starting to see that development in my little girls as well and that’s one of the things I could not be more proud of.”