Scooter battery causes apartment fire

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — An overheated scooter battery caused a fire early Tuesday morning that left three people displaced and one injured.

First responders arrived at the fire at an apartment building on Bradley Boulevard around 4:40 a.m. The fire had started on the top floor of the three-story apartment building.

Two adults and one child were displaced. First responders said that the child was the only one transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Image courtesy of Pete Piringer (@mcfrspio) via Twitter.

Image courtesy of Pete Piringer (@mcfrspio) via Twitter.

Image courtesy of Pete Piringer (@mcfrspio) via Twitter.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Pete Piringer tweeted that the damages totaled around $150,000.

Piringer released a reminder about safe lithium battery practices, saying that charging batteries have caused “several recent fires.”

