Scooter battery causes apartment fire
BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — An overheated scooter battery caused a fire early Tuesday morning that left three people displaced and one injured.
First responders arrived at the fire at an apartment building on Bradley Boulevard around 4:40 a.m. The fire had started on the top floor of the three-story apartment building.DC Police seek suspects in armed robberies
Two adults and one child were displaced. First responders said that the child was the only one transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Pete Piringer tweeted that the damages totaled around $150,000.
Piringer released a reminder about safe lithium battery practices, saying that charging batteries have caused “several recent fires.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0