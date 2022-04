Fans of the hit OWN reality series Welcome to Sweetie Pie's were saddened when 21-year-old Andre Montgomery was gunned down outside of an apartment complex in St. Louis. Viewers watched over the seasons as the matriarch of the Montgomery family and Sweetie Pie's restaurant owner Miss Robbie took her grandson under her wing to provide him a better life. Miss Robbie, a former background singer for Ike & Tina Turner, had already lost one son to gun violence. Losing her young grandson was heartbreaking. She made it her mission to help Andre by teaching him hard work and providing a solid home. Unfortunately, St. Louis detectives later discovered that Andre's uncle and Miss Robbie's son, Tim Norman, was involved in Andre's murder-for-hire.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 24 DAYS AGO