Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said on The Sports Junkie radio show that Stephen Strasburg might be ready by May 1. After putting a timeline on Strasburg’s return, Rizzo also said he didn’t want to put a timeline on it. Strasburg has been struggling with injuries over the past two years. In 2020, he went on the injured list with a nerve issue in his hand, then would undergo surgery in 2021 to alleviate neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome in his neck.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 15 HOURS AGO