Hailie Deegan Shares Message After Terrifying Story

Stern was a guest on the NBA legend's short-lived The Magic Hour, which lasted from June through September of 1998, after repeatedly mocking the syndicated late-night talk show on his radio show. Because of dismal ratings, The Magic Hour producers invited Stern on as a guest. In his appearance, Stern mocked everything from the way Johnson spoke, to his HIV diagnosis. Johnson, promoting his upcoming Apple TV+ docuseries They Call Me Magic, tells Variety that the booking was done against his will. “So many times, I wanted to say something and hit him at the same time — on air,” says Johnson, adding: “I was mad when they booked him. But there’s nothing you can do. When people look for ratings, this is what happens....It is what it is. I learned a lot from that. I’ve never put myself — or HIV and AIDS, or my race — in that position again, ever again.”

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO