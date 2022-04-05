ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailie Deegan Shares Message After Terrifying Story

By Matt Hladik
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan shared harrowing news in a YouTube video last night, revealing that she missed a recent race because of a death threat against her boyfriend Chase Cabre. In the video, Deegan says the man who made the threat said he would find her boyfriend “and be...

