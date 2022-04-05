Fantasy football impact of the DeVante Parker trade

The NFL hasn’t been shy about making trades this offseason and the most recent deal came in the form of the Miami Dolphins sending wide receiver DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots.

After the Dolphins spent the offseason trading for Tyreek Hill and signing Cedrick Wilson, it was clear Parker was likely on his way out. The Patriots sent a 2023 third-round pick for Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Here’s how the deal impacts the fantasy football world:

Impact on DeVante Parker

While Parker never truly lived up to the hype that followed coming out of the 2015 NFL draft, he did show improvement during his fifth season. He posted 72 receptions for 1,202 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He finished as the WR7 in half-PPR scoring. It would be the only time in his career he would finish above WR42 in a season.

This move takes Parker out of a crowded wide receiver room and puts him in a spot where he can compete for the role as WR1. He joins a Patriots wide receiver room that includes Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and N’Keal Harry.

Out of that group, Parker is the best option to play the role of X-receiver in the formation. His size and ball skills on deep passes means that’s likely where he will see most of his work while Bourne and Meyers work the intermediate parts of the field.

Meyers led the way with 118 targets and a 24% target share in 2021. That was followed by Bourne, Agholor and tight end Hunter Henry each holding 14% target shares on a per-game basis.

The connection between Meyers and quarterback Mac Jones is likely too strong to completely allow Parker to take over the targets. But it’s fair to assume that this deal will give Parker the chance to compete for the team’s lead.

What that means for fantasy football isn’t great.

According to Sharp Football Stats, the Patriots ranked dead last in neutral-game pass rate (49%) during the 2021 season. Maybe it was due to Jones being a rookie, but there likely won’t be a dramatic shift into being a pass-heavy offense.

All of this is to say that Parker is going to a team with the chance of leading the wide receiver room in targets but his ceiling is extremely limited due to the Patriots offense.

Dynasty impact for DeVante Parker

Taking a dynasty mindset, Parker probably wasn’t much of a factor for most fantasy football managers. According to Dynasty League Football, Parker’s startup ADP sits around WR92.

No one is buying the WR92 in dynasty for anything of relevance. Parker’s new situation might be enough, though, to convince another manager of a trade for a 2022 second-round rookie pick. I would even consider a 2023 second for Parker in a class that is expected to be much deeper.

Parker has had only one season of relevance in fantasy football and this move to the Patriots won’t help raise his value much. So I would be selling where I can.

Impact on Mac Jones

There is one player who truly benefits from this deal. That would be Jones. The second-year quarterback now finds himself with a stable of solid pieces in the passing game as the Patriots hope to see the former No. 15 overall pick take a leap in 2022.

Jones isn’t a league-winner in fantasy football. His lack of rushing ability caps his upside and the fact that the Patriots were last in pass rate only hurt his chances to give consistent fantasy production.

But he still showed flashes. From Week 10 on, Jones had four weekly finishes inside the top-10.

If anything, this gives Jones another solid weapon to rely on. As Henry led the way with nine touchdowns, Parker gives the Patriots another red-zone option as well.

This move won’t bump Jones up into the tier that will consider him a top-12 option in fantasy drafts but it does warrant consideration as a streamer with some weekly upside in the right matchup.

Impact on the Dolphins WRs

With Parker now in New England, this frees up some targets for the depth pieces in the Dolphins’ wide receiver room.

There is a good chance we see Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combine for a 50% target share in the Dolphins offense during the 2022 season. But this brings a bit less ambiguity for players like Cedrick Wilson and even tight end Mike Gesicki, who is playing on the franchise tag.

It’s hard to completely project the passing offense for the Dolphins under new head coach Mike McDaniel but at least the pecking order in Miami is a bit clearer going into the season.

Parker was never a threat to Hill or Waddle in terms of target share. But this likely secures Wilson’s role as the WR3 while Gesicki will continue to be a matchup play in the middle of the field.